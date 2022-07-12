PNG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 8

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on Uganda (UGA) in the eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday, July 12.

Uganda will head into the match high on confidence after beating Hong Kong by two wickets in their first fixture. They are currently second in the Group B points table. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, lost their opening match against the Netherlands by 52 runs. They are currently placed at the bottom of the standings.

PNG vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

PNG XI

Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Simon Atai (WK), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Hila George Vare, Damien Ravu, Semo Kamea.

UGA XI

Kenneth Waiswa (C), Simon Ssesazi, Fred Achelam (WK), Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo, Roger Mukasa.

Match Details

PNG vs UGA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 8

Date and Time: 12th July 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bulawayo Athletic Club is sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 121 runs.

Today’s PNG vs UGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Simon Atai: The 22-year-old failed to perform in the last match against the Netherlands, scoring just two runs. But he is a quality player who will be eager to come back stronger in the upcoming game.

Batters

Ronak Patel: Patel didn't perform as per the expectation in the last match, scoring only 16 runs at a strike rate of 94.11. Nonetheless, he is a top-quality batter who could come good today.

Lega Siaka: Although Siaka got out early in the last match, scoring 11 runs at a strike rate of 64.70. But he has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side in recent games.

All-rounders

Dinesh Nakrani: Nakrani impressed everyone with his lethal bowling against Hong Kong, scalping four wickets for only 12 runs.

Charles Amini: Amini can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He scored 21 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

Bowlers

Semo Kamea: Kamea bowled pretty well in the last match, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 6.25. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Frank Nsubuga: Nsubuga was the most economical bowler for Uganda in the last match, claiming one wicket at an economy rate of 2.50. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in PNG vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA) - 156 points

Charles Amini (PNG) - 97 points

Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) - 75 points

Semo Kamea (PNG) - 72 points

Frank Nsubuga (UGA) - 62 points

Important Stats for PNG vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Nakrani: 7 runs and 4 wickets in 1 match; SR - 77.77 and ER - 3.00

Charles Amini: 21 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 80.76 and ER - 7.00

Riazat Ali Shah: 28 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 68.29 and ER - 6.66

Semo Kamea: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.25

Frank Nsubuga: 10 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 66.66 and ER - 2.50

PNG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B)

PNG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Simon Atai, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala, Ronak Patel, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Riley Hekure, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo.

Captain: Dinesh Nakrani. Vice-captain: Charles Amini.

PNG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Simon Atai, Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Ronak Patel, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Damien Ravu, Semo Kamea, Frank Nsubuga.

Captain: Charles Amini. Vice-captain: Dinesh Nakrani.

