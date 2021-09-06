PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the United States of America (USA) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday.

PNG will begin their T20 World Cup preparations against the USA, who are slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with in this format. However, PNG's experienced and balanced roster in the ODI format make them the favorites heading into this game.

PNG vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

PNG XI

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Damien Ravu, Jason Kila and Gaudi Toka

USA XI

Saurabh Netravalkar, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Elmore Hutchinson, Karima Gore, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Phillip and Monank Patel

Match Details

PNG vs USA, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 6th September, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground with some help on offer for the pacers. The spinners should also get some turn in the middle overs, making it a touch difficult for the batters to get going. Wickets in hand will be key for the batters, with the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240 being par at the venue.

Today’s PNG vs USA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tony Ura: Tony Ura is one of PNG's best batters with his ability to take on the pacers being critical to their fortunes. A capable player of spin as well, Ura is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batsman

Aaron Jones: USA batsman Aaron Jones' ability to score big runs makes him a must-have in your PNG vs USA Dream11 fantasy team. Adding his numbers and track-record in this format only sweetens the deal for his inclusion.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: PNG captain Assad Vala is known for his consistency and all-round ability. Given the nature of the pitch, Vala is sure to be a popular pick in most PNG vs USA Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar: USA captain Saurabh Netravalkar is a decent spinner whose ability to keep the batsmen guessing makes him a handy option in the middle overs. Decent with the bat as well, Saurabh is sure to deliver some points in today's game.

Top 3 best players to pick in PNG vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Assad Vala (PNG)

Aaron Jones (USA)

Charles Amini (PNG)

Important stats for PNG vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Steven Taylor - 186 runs and 9 wickets in 12 ODIs

Saurabh Netravalkar - 79 runs and 19 wickets in 13 ODIs

Aaron Jones - 416 runs in 13 ODIs, Bat Average: 34.67

Assad Vala - 740 runs in 28 ODIs, Bat Average: 26.43

Norman Vanua - 36 wickets in 24 ODIs, SR: 30.11

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today

PNG vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ura, S Bau, G Singh, A Jones, S Taylor, C Amini, A Vala, N Vanua, N Pokana, J Singh and S Netravalkar

Captain: A Vala. Vice-captain: S Taylor

PNG vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ura, S Bau, M Patel, A Jones, S Taylor, C Amini, A Vala, N Vanua, N Pokana, K Phillip and S Netravalkar

Captain: S Taylor. Vice-captain: C Amini

