PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 111

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on the United States of America (USA) in the 111th match at the ICC CWC League 2 on Tuesday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PNG vs USA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Papua New Guinea have played twenty-five matches so far and have managed to win only two matches. The United States of America have managed to win fourteen of their last thirty-three matches.

Papua New Guinea will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the United States of America are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

PNG vs USA Match Details

The 111th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on November 22 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs USA, ICC CWC League 2, Match 111

Date and Time: November 22, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Pitch Report

The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between the United States of America and Namibia, where a total of 417 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

PNG vs USA Form Guide

PNG - Won 2 of their last 25 matches

USA - Won 14 of their last 33 matches

PNG vs USA Probable Playing XI

PNG Playing XI

No major injury updates

Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala, Chad Soper, Charles Amini, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Alei Nao

USA Playing XI

No major injury updates

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Ian Holland, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar

PNG vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Patel

M Patel, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. K Doriga is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Jones

L Siaka and A Jones are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Taylor

C Soper and S Taylor are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Vala is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Netravalkar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Vanua and S Netravalkar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. I Holland is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PNG vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Taylor

S Taylor is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. He smashed 23 runs and took two wickets in the match against Namibia.

S Netravalkar

S Netravalkar is one of the best picks for today's match as he will bowl in death overs and can play a crucial role in today's match. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has already taken 10 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must Picks for PNG vs USA, Match 111

C Soper

A Vala

S Taylor

S Netravalkar

M Patel

Papua New Guinea vs United States of America Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Papua New Guinea vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Patel

Batters: A Jones, G Singh, L Siaka

All-rounders: A Vala, C Soper, C Amini, S Taylor

Bowlers: S Netravalkar, N Vanua, I Holland

Papua New Guinea vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Patel

Batters: A Jones, G Singh, L Siaka

All-rounders: A Vala, C Soper, N Kenjige, S Taylor

Bowlers: S Netravalkar, N Vanua, C Stevenson

Poll : 0 votes