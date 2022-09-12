PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CWC League-2 One Day Cup Match

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on the United States of America (USA) at Amini Park on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the game, here are some tips ahead of the all-important PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction for today's game.

Both PNG and USA played out a tie in the previous game with the likes of Assad Vala and Steven Taylor starring for their respective sides. Despite a sub-par performance, the USA will start as the favorites. They have a good blend of youth and experience, with their spin attack being the key. As for PNG, they will bank on home conditions to come through in what promises to be a cracking game at Amini Park.

PNG vs USA Match Details, CWC League-2 One Day Match

The 104th match of the CWC League-2 has the PNG taking on USA at Amini Park. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs USA, CWC League-2 One Day Match

Date and Time: 13th September 2022, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

PNG vs USA Pitch Report

The pitch at Amini Park is a competitive one, with the previous game seeing only 410 runs being scored. The pitch is likely to get slower as the match progresses. Spinners picked up just one wicket in the first innings, while the second essay saw six wickets fall to spin. Teams will prefer batting first, with the powerplay phase being crucial to the outcome of the match.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0

1st-innings score: 205

2nd-innings score: 205

PNG vs USA Form Guide

PNG: L-L-L-L-Tie

USA: W-W-L-NR-Tie

PNG vs USA probable playing 11s for today’s match

PNG injury/team news

No changes are expected.

PNG probable playing 11

Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai (wk), Chad Soper, Damien Ravu and Semo Kamea.

USA injury/team news

No changes are expected.

USA probable playing 11

Steven Taylor, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Cam Stevenson and Saurabh Netravalkar.

PNG vs USA Dream11 match top picks, CWC League-2 One Day Match

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Monank Patel (31 matches, 1073 runs, Average: 38.32)

Monank Patel could not get going in the previous game, scoring only 12 runs. However, he has a decent ODI career with an average of 38.32. He has eight 50-plus scores in 31 innings, making him a top pick for your PNG vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Charles Amini (30 matches, 726 runs, Average: 24.20)

Charles Amini is one of PNG's go-to players in this format. He has five fifties to his name and concedes just 4.6 runs per over in ODIs. Although he did not have a great outing in the previous game, Amini is one to watch out for in this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Assad Vala (47 matches, 1301 runs, 35 wickets)

Assad Vala is PNG's best batter with seven 50-plus scores to his name in 47 innings. He also scored 40 runs in his previous game, nearly taking PNG over the line. With Vala adding value with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your PNG vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Saurabh Netravalkar (31 matches, 53 wickets, Average: 20.13)

Saurabh Netravalkar is a brilliant white-ball bowler with an ODI average of 20.13. He put in a good shift in the previous game as well, picking up two wickets. Given his recent form and ability to take wickets with the new ball, he is a top pick for your PNG vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

PNG vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

Assad Vala

Assad Vala put in a good performance in the previous match, scoring 40 runs and picking up a wicket. He is one of the more experienced players in the PNG side and has a good record in this format. With the conditions suiting him, Vala should be a good choice captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Steven Taylor

Steven Taylor is another skilled all-rounder who is capable of putting in a match-winning performance. While Taylor's ability to play big knocks is well-known, he averages 29.78 with the ball, holding him in good stead. With Taylor due for a big performance, he is a good captaincy choice for your PNG vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PNG vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Sese Bau 70(96) in the previous match Steven Taylor 5(5), 2/33 in the previous match Saurabh Netravalkar 2/42 in the previous match Jaskaran Malhotra 53(44) in the previous match Semo Kamea 3/36 in the previous match

PNG vs USA match expert tips for CWC League-2 One Day Match

The previous game saw five wickets fall in the powerplay phase, with the conditions likely to help the pacers yet again. This should allow middle-order batters more time in the middle. Jaskaran Singh, who scored a fifty in the previous game, could be a viable option if he gets going early on in his innings.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this PNG vs USA match, click here!

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today, CWC League-2 One Day Cup Match

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Patel

Batters: S Bau, J Malhotra, A Jones

All-rounders: N Patel, S Taylor (vc), C Amini, A Vala (c)

Bowlers: N Vanua, S Kamea, S Netravalkar

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Patel

Batters: S Bau, J Malhotra, S Mukkamalla

All-rounders: S Taylor (c), C Amini (vc), A Vala

Bowlers: N Vanua, S Kamea, S Netravalkar, C Stevenson

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar