Papua New Guinea will take on USA in match number 113 of the ICC CWC League Two at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs USA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Papua New Guinea are reeling at the bottom of the points table in this competition. They have returned with just two wins from 27 matches. On the other hand, USA have fared decently. They have a win-loss record of 15-16 and have been a part of two ties as well, and are third on the points table.

PNG vs USA, Match Details

The 113th match of the ICC CWC League Two between Papua New Guinea and USA will be played on November 25th 2022 at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PNG vs USA

Date & Time: November 25th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has been in favour of the bowlers. 107, 244/8, 149 and 236 are the scores batting first in the last four ODI matches at this venue and three of those have been won by the teams chasing down the score. Thus, another low-scoring encounter may be on the cards.

PNG vs USA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Papua New Guinea: L L L L L

USA: W W L L L

PNG vs USA Probable Playing 11 today

Papua New Guinea Team News

No major injury concerns.

Papua New Guinea Probable Playing XI: Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Norman Vanua, Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, Hiri Hiri

USA Team News

No major injury concerns.

USA Probable Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Ian Holland, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Today’s PNG vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Monank Patel (29 matches, 1149 runs)

Monank Patel is at the top of the run charts in this ICC CWC League 2. The USA skipper has aggregated 1149 runs while averaging 37.06 and has racked up two tons along with seven half-centuries.

Top Batter Pick

Aaron Jones (29 matches, 1119 runs)

Aaron Jones is batting superbly and has been in excellent touch. He has amassed 1119 runs at an average of 43.03. He has recorded seven fifties and a hundred as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Assad Vala (27 matches, 999 runs, 22 wickets)

Assad Vala has been one of the best players for PNG in this competition. The 35-year-old off-spinning all-rounder has 22 wickets to his name at an economy of 3.92. With the bat, he has got 999 runs at an average of 38.42.

Top Bowler Pick

Ian Holland (12 innings, 325 runs, 14 wickets)

Ian Holland has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has mustered 325 runs in 12 innings and has picked up 14 wickets with the ball.

PNG vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

Steven Taylor (32 matches, 799 runs, 31 wickets)

Steven Taylor has had a big all-round impact for USA throughout this tournament. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 799 runs at a strike-rate of 82.62 and has taken 31 scalps at an economy rate of 4.26.

Saurabh Netravalkar (33 matches, 58 wickets)

Saurabh Netravalkar is in fabulous form with the ball. The USA left-arm pacer has returned with 58 wickets in 32 innings at an economy rate of 4.10. He averages 19.93 and strikes once every 29 deliveries.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PNG vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Steven Taylor 799 runs & 31 wickets in 32 matches Saurabh Netravalkar 58 wickets in 33 matches Assad Vala 999 runs & 22 wickets in 27 matches Aaron Jones 1119 runs in 29 matches Ian Holland 325 runs & 14 wickets in 12 innings

PNG vs USA match expert tips

USA are in good form and they will start as favourites. Thus, six or seven of their players can be picked in the Dream11 side and players like Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Ian Holland and Saurabh Netravalkar will be the ones to watch out for.

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for PNG vs USA - ICC CWC League Two.

Wicket-keeper: Monank Patel

Batters: Sese Bau, Gajanand Singh, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Assad Vala

Bowlers: Ian Holland, Norman Vanua, Saurabh Netravalkar

PNG vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for PNG vs USA - ICC CWC League Two.

Wicket-keeper: Monank Patel

Batters: Tony Ura, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Assad Vala, Nosthush Kenjige

Bowlers: Ian Holland, Kabua Morea, Norman Vanua, Saurabh Netravalkar

