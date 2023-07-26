PNG vs VAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier, Match 7

The 7th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will see Papua New Guinea (PNG) squaring off against Vanuatu (VAN) at the Amini Park in Port Moresby on Wednesday, July 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs VAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Papua New Guinea have won all of their last three matches of the season. Vanuatu, on the other hand, have not managed to open their account in three appearances. Hence, Papua New Guinea are expected to win this game.

PNG vs VAN Match Details

The 7th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will be played on July 26 at the Amini Park in Port Moresby. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs VAN, Match 7

Date and Time: 26th July 2023, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Japan and Papua New Guinea, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

PNG vs VAN Form Guide

PNG - W W W

VAN - L L L

PNG vs VAN Probable Playing XI

PNG Playing XI

No injury updates

Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Assad Vala (c), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, SI Kamea, John Kariko, KV Morea

VAN Playing XI

No injury updates

A Mansale, J Rasu, N Nipiko, R Tari, Junior Kaltapau, PK Matautaava (C), SH Obed, W Nalisa, J Allan (wk), J Vira, D Wotu

PNG vs VAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Doriga

K Doriga is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Allan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Ura

S Bau and T Ura are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Hiri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Amini

N Nipiko and C Amini are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Rasu is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Morea

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Morea and J Kariko. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Vanua is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PNG vs VAN match captain and vice-captain choices

C Amini

C Amini will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 198 points in the last three matches.

K Morea

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Morea as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 256 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PNG vs VAN, Match 7

N Nipiko

K Morea

C Amini

J Rasu

J Kariko

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Doriga

Batters: T Ura, S Bau

All-rounders: C Amini (c), N Nipiko (vc), J Rasu, A Vala, P Matautaava

Bowlers: K Morea, N Vanua, J Kariko

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Allan

Batters: H Hiri

All-rounders: C Amini (c), N Nipiko, J Rasu, A Vala, P Matautaava

Bowlers: K Morea (vc), N Vanua, J Kariko, S Kamea