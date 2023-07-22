PNG vs Vanuatu - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men’s T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on Vanuatu (VAN) in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 at the Amini Park, Port Moresby on Saturday, July 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs VAN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Papua New Guinea have not played T20I cricket in 2022. The last time they played a T20I was back in July 2022. They have played a few 50-over cricket in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 and had a poor run in that league. Thus, they will be looking to start this competition well.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu last featured in T20Is in March this year. They played in the Pacific Island Men Cricket Challenge and they reached the final. Their overall T20I record stands at 13 wins and 10 losses.

PNG vs VAN, Match Details

The second match of the ICC Men’s T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 between Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu will be played on July 22, 2023, at Amini Park, Port Moresby. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PNG vs VAN

Date & Time: July 22, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amini Park in Port Moresby is likely to be a decent one to bat on. There could be assistance for the spinners and a score of around 150-160 could be par at this venue.

PNG vs VAN Probable Playing 11 today

Papua New Guinea Team News

No major injury concerns.

Papua New Guinea Probable Playing XI: Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Semo Kamea, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Jack Gardner, Kabua Morea, and Lega Siaka.

Vanuatu Team News

No major injury concerns.

Vanuatu Probable Playing XI: Nalin Nipiko, Clement Tommy (wk), Junior Kaltapau, Patrick Matautaava (c), Andrew Mansale, Ronald Tari, Joshua Rasu, Apolinaire Stephen, Simpson Obed, Darren Wotu, and Obed Yosef.

Today’s PNG vs VAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Clement Tommy

Clement Tommy has a decent record in T20I cricket. The Vanuatu wicketkeeper-batter has mustered 243 runs at a strike-rate of 100.82.

Top Batter Pick

Tony Ura

Tony Ura is PNG’s leading run-getter in T20I cricket. He has amassed 1202 runs at an average of 38.77. He has a career strike rate of 157.95 and he has recorded 10 fifties along with one hundred.

Top All-rounder Pick

Charles Amini

Charles Amini has performed well with both bat and ball in T20I cricket. The leg-spinning all-rounder has got 681 runs at a strike-rate of 114.83 and he has taken 29 scalps with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Norman Vanua

Norman Vanua has made good all-round contributions in T20I cricket. He has returned with 47 wickets from 42 games at an economy of 7.34. With the bat, he has scored 617 runs while striking at 145.17.

PNG vs VAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Assad Vala

Assad Vala can have a big all-round impact. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 839 runs at a strike-rate of 117.50 and he has picked up 27 wickets at an economy rate of 6.58 in his T20I career.

Nalin Nipiko

Nalin Nipiko has the ability to be effective with both bat and ball. The Vanuata seam-bowling all-rounder has made 637 runs while averaging 35.38 and striking at 129.73. He has taken 32 scalps from 22 games at an economy of 7.78.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PNG vs VAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Assad Vala (PNG)

Nalin Nipiko (VAN)

Charles Amini (PNG)

Tony Ura (PNG)

Junior Kaltapau (VAN)

PNG vs VAN match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Norman Vanua, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Nalin Nipiko, and Joshua Rasu will be the ones to watch out for.

PNG vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for PNG vs Vanuatu - ICC Men’s T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Clement Tommy

Batters: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Junior Kaltapau

All-rounders: Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Nalin Nipiko, Joshua Rasu

Bowlers: Norman Vanua, Kabua Morea, Simpson Obed

PNG vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for PNG vs Vanuatu - ICC Men’s T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Kiplin Doriga

Batters: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Junior Kaltapau

All-rounders: Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Nalin Nipiko, Joshua Rasu, Jack Gardner

Bowlers: Norman Vanua, Apolinaire Stephen