PNJ vs BTP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, 2nd Quarter-final

Punjab CC (PNJ) will take on Brothers XI Portugal (BTP) in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Friday.

Punjab CC have had a consistent run in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022. With five wins and three losses, they finished second in Group B. Brothers XI Portugal, meanwhile, only won three out of their eight matches and finished third in Group A.

PNJ vs BTP Probable Playing 11 today

Punjab CC: Muzamal Abbas, Bilal Nasir, Imran Rao (c), Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Arslan Ahmad, Abdul Qazi, Usama Ali, Bilal Naseem, Syed Ali Naqi.

Brothers XI Portugal: Pardeep Nangloo (wk), Aman Manhas, Mandip Singh, Amninder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Aman Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Jatinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar (c), Manpreet Singh, Onkar Singh.

Match Details

PNJ vs BTP, 2nd Qarter-final, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022

Date & Time: April 8th 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.

Today’s PNJ vs BTP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Qazi has batted well in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, amassing 116 runs at a strike rate of 150.64.

Batter

Balwinder Singh has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has taken seven wickets and accumulated 142 runs at a strike rate of 194.52.

All-rounder

Parveen Singh has mustered 114 runs at a strike rate of 144.30 while also picking up six wickets at an economy of 6.86.

Bowlers

Manpreet Singh has been in solid form in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, scalping eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.31.

Top 5 best players to pick in PNJ vs BTP Dream11 Prediction Team

Parveen Singh (PNJ): 501 points

Balwinder Singh (BTP): 486 points

Rana Sarwar (PNJ): 477 points

Aman Manhas (BTP): 439 points

Muzamal Abbas (PNJ): 390 points

Important stats for PNJ vs BTP Dream11 Prediction Team

Parveen Singh: 114 runs & 6 wickets

Rana Sarwar: 179 runs & 5 wickets

Aman Manhas: 147 runs & 6 wickets

Balwinder Singh: 142 runs & 7 wickets

PNJ vs BTP Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)

Dream11 Team for Punjab CC vs Brothers XI Portugal - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 Quarter-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Qazi, Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Balwinder Singh, Parveen Singh, Muzamal Abbas, Aman Manhas, Syed Ali Naqi, Onkar Singh, Usama Ali, Manpreet Singh.

Captain: Parveen Singh. Vice-captain: Aman Manhas.

Dream11 Team for Punjab CC vs Brothers XI Portugal - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 Quarter-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Qazi, Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Dhiraj Minhas, Balwinder Singh, Parveen Singh, Muzamal Abbas, Aman Manhas, Onkar Singh, Usama Ali, Manpreet Singh.

Captain: Rana Sarwar. Vice-captain: Balwinder Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar