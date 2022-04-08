PNJ vs BTP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, 2nd Quarter-final

Punjab CC (PNJ) will take on Brothers XI Portugal (BTP) in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Friday.
Punjab CC have had a consistent run in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022. With five wins and three losses, they finished second in Group B. Brothers XI Portugal, meanwhile, only won three out of their eight matches and finished third in Group A.
PNJ vs BTP Probable Playing 11 today
Punjab CC: Muzamal Abbas, Bilal Nasir, Imran Rao (c), Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Arslan Ahmad, Abdul Qazi, Usama Ali, Bilal Naseem, Syed Ali Naqi.
Brothers XI Portugal: Pardeep Nangloo (wk), Aman Manhas, Mandip Singh, Amninder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Aman Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Jatinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar (c), Manpreet Singh, Onkar Singh.
Match Details
PNJ vs BTP, 2nd Qarter-final, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022
Date & Time: April 8th 2022, 3 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria
Pitch Report
The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.
Today’s PNJ vs BTP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Abdul Qazi has batted well in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, amassing 116 runs at a strike rate of 150.64.
Batter
Balwinder Singh has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has taken seven wickets and accumulated 142 runs at a strike rate of 194.52.
All-rounder
Parveen Singh has mustered 114 runs at a strike rate of 144.30 while also picking up six wickets at an economy of 6.86.
Bowlers
Manpreet Singh has been in solid form in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, scalping eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.31.
Top 5 best players to pick in PNJ vs BTP Dream11 Prediction Team
Parveen Singh (PNJ): 501 points
Balwinder Singh (BTP): 486 points
Rana Sarwar (PNJ): 477 points
Aman Manhas (BTP): 439 points
Muzamal Abbas (PNJ): 390 points
Important stats for PNJ vs BTP Dream11 Prediction Team
Parveen Singh: 114 runs & 6 wickets
Rana Sarwar: 179 runs & 5 wickets
Aman Manhas: 147 runs & 6 wickets
Balwinder Singh: 142 runs & 7 wickets
PNJ vs BTP Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Qazi, Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Balwinder Singh, Parveen Singh, Muzamal Abbas, Aman Manhas, Syed Ali Naqi, Onkar Singh, Usama Ali, Manpreet Singh.
Captain: Parveen Singh. Vice-captain: Aman Manhas.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Qazi, Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Dhiraj Minhas, Balwinder Singh, Parveen Singh, Muzamal Abbas, Aman Manhas, Onkar Singh, Usama Ali, Manpreet Singh.
Captain: Rana Sarwar. Vice-captain: Balwinder Singh.