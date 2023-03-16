PNL VS AKIF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 4

Punjab Lions Nicosia (PNL) will take on Ariana AKIF (AKIF) in the fourth match of Group F of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, March 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PNL vs AKIF Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Punjab Lions Nicosia and Ariana AKIF will be playing their first match of the tournament. Both teams will be looking to get off to a strong start with a win in this match.

PNL vs AKIF Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The fourth match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 16 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 10.00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNL vs AKIF, European Cricket League T10, Match 4

Date and Time: March 16, 2022, 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

PNL vs AKIF Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval has been good for batting and the batters have enjoyed the surface. A high-scoring encounter is definitely on the cards.

PNL vs AKIF probable playing XIs for today’s match

PNL Team/Injury News

No major updates.

PNL Probable Playing XI

N Pathirana (wk), R Mazumder, S Austin, M Hussain, H Singh-III, C Sadun, N Kumar Tiwari, V Verma, L Singh, T Singh, and T Singh-I.

AKIF Team/Injury News

No major updates.

AKIF Probable Playing XI

H Virk, S Pattnaik, D Dash, K Mohammad, Rahatullah, D Malhotra, N Baluch, O Gholami, D Singh, S Sahak, and K Digumurthi.

PNL vs AKIF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Pathirana

N Pathirana will be batting in the top order for his team. He can be explosive from the beginning and also be very good behind the stumps. Pathirana will be the best wicket-keeper pick for this match.

Batter

S Pattnaik

S Pattanaik opens the innings for the team and can be very positive from the outset. He will be the best pick from the batters section for this match.

All-rounder

C Sadun

C Sadun can be very effective with both the bat and the ball. He can make valuable contributions in either innings of the match and that makes him the best pick from the all-rounder category for this game.

Bowler

D Singh

D Singh is a very effective bowler, especially in the middle overs. He can pick up wickets while being economical and that makes him the best bowler pick for this match.

PNL vs AKIF Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

D Malhotra

D Malhotra has been very effective with both the bat and the ball. He can be a match-winner with both of his trades and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

C Sadun

C Sadun can be a very crucial pick for the match. He can change the course of a match with either the bat or the ball and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for PNL vs AKIF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

C Sadun

D Malhotra

D Singh

S Pattnaik

N Pathirana

PNL vs AKIF match expert tips

The pitch at the Cartama Oval will be good for batting. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can be positive with the bat from the onset will be good picks for the match.

PNL vs AKIF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Pathirana, H Virk

Batters: S Austin, S Pattnaik, D Dash

All-rounders: C Sadun, D Malhotra, N Baluch

Bowlers: L Singh, T Singh, D Singh

PNL vs AKIF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: N Pathirana, H Virk

Batters: S Austin, S Pattnaik, D Dash

All-rounders: C Sadun, D Malhotra, N Baluch

Bowlers: L Singh, T Singh, D Singh

