PNL vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 22nd, 2020

Match 11 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League pits the Punjab Lions against Amdocs in the first match on Wednesday.

The Punjab Lions have been the team to beat so far and boast a perfect record after four games. On the other hand, Amdocs is languishing in the bottom half of the table and are on the brink of elimination.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Punjab Lions chase down a target of 80 in just 6.5 overs. If they are to avoid another similar defeat, Amdocs will have to come up with a much-improved performance in Limassol.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Lions

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

Amdocs CC

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Lions

G Singh, W Akthar, Z Mehamood, H Singh, A Singh, G Singh, S Sharma, K Singh, T Singh, V Verma, S Kumar and S Kumar

Amdocs CC

A Chakraborty, P Deol, S Pattanaik, A Srivastava, R Shukla, S Chauhan, H Thadani, V Khanduri, S Manda, A Pasoriya and V Sharma

Match Details

Match: Punjab Lions vs Amdocs CC

Date: 22nd July 2020, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas has been a batting paradise with teams posting scores above 100 regularly. There isn't much help for the pacers with the dimensions of the ground also going against them. Batting first is the preferred option for both teams with 110 being a competitive total.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PNL vs AMD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Mehamood, A Chakraborty, T Singh, S Pattanaik, G Singh, M Gunasekara, K Singh, A Srivastava, V Khanduri, S Kumar and V Verma

Captain: M Gunasekara, Vice-Captain: K Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Mehamood, P Deol, T Singh, S Pattanaik, A Singh, M Gunasekara, K Singh, A Srivastava, V Khanduri, S Kumar and V Verma

Captain: K Singh, Vice-Captain: T Singh