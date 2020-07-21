PNL vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 22nd, 2020

A mouthwatering clash comes our way on Wednesday as Punjab Lions take on Cyprus Moufflons in the ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020.

Both these sides faced each other on Tuesday with the Lions coming out on top with an eight-wicket victory. However, both teams are on course for a playoff spot in this tournament.

Although momentum is on the Lions' side, the Moufflons aren't ones to be taken lightly at all. With a good batting unit in their ranks, Cyprus Moufflons should prove to be tough opponents for the Lions to get past as they put their unbeaten status on the line on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Lions

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

Cyprus Moufflons

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Lions

G Singh, W Akthar, Z Mahmood, H Singh, A Singh, G Singh, S Sharma, K Singh, T Singh, V Verma, S Kumar and S Kumar

Cyprus Moufflons

Z Sarwar, N Pathirana, M Khan, M Hussain, G Singh, M Alanki, R Poluri, R Kumar, W Ali, G Singh and K Riaz

Match Details

Match: Punjab Lions vs Cyprus Moufflons

Date: 22nd July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game awaits Dream11 enthusiasts on Wednesday with a flat track on offer in Limassol. While there is a hint of movement from the pacers early on, the spinners are in for a tough time in the middle overs. Chasing hasn't been preferred here, but given the bowling attacks of both sides, teams could opt to bowl first.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PNL vs CYM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Akthar, Z Sarwar, T Singh, M Hussain, A Singh, M Gunasekara, K Singh, G Singh, W Ali, R Kumar and K Raiz

Captain: M Gunasekara, Vice-Captain: R Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Akthar, Z Mehamood, T Singh, M Hussain, A Singh, M Gunasekara, K Singh, G Singh, W Ali, R Kumar and S Kumar

Captain: R Kumar, Vice-Captain: T Singh