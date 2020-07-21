PNL vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 22nd, 2020

Match 13 of the ECS T10 League 2020 features a blockbuster clash between Punjab Lions and Limassol Gladiators.

Home team, Limassol Gladiators had a mixed day on Tuesday with one win from two games. Their opponents, Punjab Lions have been the standout team so far with four wins in four games so far.

Although this tussle looks a mismatch on paper, one cannot underestimate the home side with the likes of Noman Zeb and Honey Gori showing promise. However, it should be a tough test for them with Punjab Lions looking to seal a semi-final spot with a win in this game.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Lions

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

Limassol Gladiators

Azan Baig, Abbas Khan, Junaid Rehman, Kamran Asif, Murtaza Khan, Shahid Ali, Shahid Ali, Babar Ayub, Sikander Khan, Sadiq Khan, Noman Zeb, Faheem Rehan, Shah Khalid, Mudassir Shah, Shahzaib Shah, Sheryar Orakzai, Taufiq Umair, Walid Khan and Yasir Nazir.

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Lions

G Singh, W Akthar, Z Mahmood, H Singh, A Singh, G Singh, S Sharma, K Singh, T Singh, V Verma, S Kumar and S Kumar

Limassol Gladiators

S Ali, R Hasan, V Reddy, A Rehman, S Khan, N Zeb, H Gori, A ud-Din, S Nasir, N Kumar and A Jahid

Match Details

Match: Punjab Lions vs Limassol Gladiators

Date: 22nd July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

There isn't much help on offer for the bowlers with the batsmen having a more significant say in the proceedings. The dimensions of the ground haven't helped the bowlers' cause as well with a score of 100 being a common sight.

With the pitch not expected to change much, teams will look to bat first on winning the toss.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PNL vs LIG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Akthar, S Ali, T Singh, G Singh, V Reddy, M Gunasekara, K Singh, N Zeb, S Kumar, A Jahid and V Verma

Captain: M Gunasekara, Vice-Captain: W Akthar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Akthar, A Rehman, T Singh, G Singh, V Reddy, M Gunasekara, H Gori, N Zeb, S Kumar, A Jahid and V Verma

Captain: W Akthar, Vice-Captain: N Zeb