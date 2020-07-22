PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 23rd, 2020

Match 17 of ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020 pits Punjab Lions against Nicosia Tigers in Limassol.

Punjab Lions have been the standout team this tournament with no losses so far. On the other hand, Nicosia Tigers haven't been at their best despite a couple of wins against Amdocs. They head into this game as the underdogs, with the Lions looking far too strong in all three facets.

All in all, we should be in for an exhilarating encounter on Thursday as the race for the knockout stages kicks on.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Lions

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

Nicosia Tigers

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Lions

N Kumar Tiwari, W Akthar, A Singh, G Singh, K Saini, K Singh, M Gunasekara, T Singh, V Verma, S Kumar and S Kumar

Nicosia Tigers

Y Khan, A Ali, A Hussain, R Hassan, F Ahmed, A Jameel, S Ul Hassan, A Al Tasman, A Mubeen, K Saiful and F Mia

Match Details

Match: Punjab Lions vs Nicosia Tigers

Date: 23rd July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The bowlers are in for another long day, with there being no respite for them at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground. They have struggled to contain the batsmen, with scores of over 150 also being put up in the tournament. A similar sort of surface is expected for this game as well, with both teams ideally looking to bat first and make good use of the conditions.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PNL vs NCT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Khan, N Kumar Tiwari, G Singh, S Ul Hassan, T Singh, M Gunasekara, K Singh, F Ahmed, S Kumar, A Al Tasmin and F Mia

Captain: M Gunasekara, Vice-Captain: K Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Khan, W Akthar, G Singh, S Ul Hassan, T Singh, M Gunasekara, S Kumar, F Ahmed, S Kumar, A Al Tasmin and F Mia

Captain: K Singh, Vice-Captain: Y Khan