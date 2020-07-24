PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 24th, 2020

The final of the ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020 is upon with table-toppers Punjab Lions facing Nicosia Tigers in Limassol.

Punjab Lions have been the team to beat so far with no losses over the week. With thumping wins against every opposition in the competition, it is hard to look past the Lions as the favourites.

However, the Tigers have found momentum at the right time with three wins on the trot. They managed to chase down 117 in the other knockout game against the Moufflons, which should give them a lot of confidence going into this game.

All in all, a high-scoring game is on the cards with both teams in excellent form. With everything to play for in the final, we should be in for a thrilling encounter.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Lions

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

Nicosia Tigers

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Lions

G Singh, W Akthar, Z Mahmood, M Gunasekara, A Singh, G Singh, S Sharma, K Singh, T Singh, V Verma, S Kumar and S Kumar

Nicosia Tigers

Y Khan, R Mazumder, A Ali, R Hassan, I Jaman, A Hossain, F Mia, F Ahmed, H Rahman, S Hassan and A Tasman

Match Details

Match: Punjab Lions vs Nicosia Tigers

Date: 24th July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

As seen throughout the tournament, the pitch favours the batsmen with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. With minimal turn and movement for the bowlers, both teams would be eyeing a 100+ score if they were to bat first.

Although this is the fourth game today, the conditions shouldn't change much with both teams looking to bat first on winning the toss.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PNL vs NCT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Khan, A Ali, T Singh, R Mazumder, A Singh, M Gunasekara, G Singh, R Hassan, W Akthar, A Al Tasmin and S Kumar

Captain: M Gunasekara, Vice-Captain: Y Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Khan, F Mia, T Singh, R Mazumder, A Singh, M Gunasekara, G Singh, K Singh, W Akthar, A Al Tasmin and S Kumar

Captain: G Singh, Vice-Captain: M Gunasekara