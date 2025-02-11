PNS vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Match 10

The 10th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see the Punjabi Sher (PNS) square off against the Dubai Giants (DG) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday, February 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PNS vs DG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Dubai Giants have won one of their last three matches. They won their last match against the Gujarat Samp Army by seven wickets. The Punjabi Sher, on the other hand, will be playing their first match.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

PNS vs DG Match Details

The 10th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 11 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to begin at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNS vs DG, 10th Match

Date and Time: 11 February 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Gujarat Samp Army and Rajasthan Kings, where a total of 240 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PNS vs DG Form Guide

PNS - Will be playing their first match

DG - W L L

PNS vs DG Probable Playing XI

PNS Playing XI

No injury updates

William Perkins (wk), Kennar Lewis, Narsingh Deonarine, Jesse Ryder, Danza Hyatt, Anand Singh, Robert Frylinck, Ayan Khan, Javon Searles, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Ishwar Pandey, and Dave Mohammed.

DG Playing XI

No injury updates

Brendan Taylor, Rahul Yadav (wk), Kevin O’Brien, Richard Levi, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Luke Fletcher, Siddharth Trivedi, Vikas Tokas, Deepansh Kumar, Ravi Balhara, and Udit Mohan.

PNS vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Taylor

B Taylor is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 47 runs in just 25 balls in the last match. K Lewis is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K O'Brien

K O'Brien is the best batter pick for today's Dream11 team. He is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue and has smashed 98 runs in the last three matches. R Levi is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

I Udana

I Abdulla and I Udana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Udana is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. J Frylinck is another good all-rounder for today's crucial match.

Bowlers

V Tokas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Fletcher and V Tokas. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Tokas has an exceptional record at this venue, and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken seven wickets in the last three matches. J Jaggesar is another good bowler for today's match.

PNS vs DG match captain and vice-captain choices

B Taylor

B Taylor is one of the most crucial picks from the Dubai Giants as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 98 runs in the last three matches.

K O'Brien

K O'Brien is another crucial pick from the Dubai Giants squad. He is in superb form and can once again smash a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He has smashed 98 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PNS vs DG, 10th Match

V Tokas

I Abdulla

K O'Brien

B Taylor

I Udana

Punjabi Sher vs Dubai Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Punjabi Sher vs Dubai Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: K Lewis, B Taylor

Batters: K O'Brien, J Ryder

All-rounders: I Udana, I Abdulla, J Frylinck, J Seales

Bowlers: J Jagessar, V Tokas, L Fletcher

Punjabi Sher vs Dubai Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: K Lewis, B Taylor

Batters: K O'Brien, R Levi

All-rounders: I Udana, I Abdulla, J Frylinck

Bowlers: J Jagessar, V Tokas, L Fletcher, I Pandey

