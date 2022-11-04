PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Inter District T20, Match 1

Pondicherry North XI (PNXI) will be up against Karaikal XI (KXI) in the opening match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Pondicherry North XI and Karaikal XI will be looking to get their campaigns off to a winning start. The two teams have a strong balance of youth and experience in their squad and some of the younger players would love to impress in the competition.

PNXI vs KXI Match Details, Pondicherry Inter District T20

The first match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 will be played on November 5 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The match is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNXI vs KXI, Pondicherry Inter District T20, Match 1

Date and Time: 5th November 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PNXI vs KXI Pitch Report

The track at the CAP Ground 3 is likely to assist both batters and bowlers. While batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the spinners will get plenty of purchase off the surface.

PNXI vs KXI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pondicherry North XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Pondicherry North XI Probable Playing 11

P Surendiran, Gajender Tanwar, Rajashekar Reddy, Ashok Kumar-R, G Ramesh Gajendiran, Jai Dagar, Yashwanth G, P Sunil Kumar, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Megaraajan Ponnurangam, Rajakavi Rajagopal.

Karaikal XI

No major injury updates.

Karaikal XI Probable Playing 11

Karthikesan-R, Dhepan Raj-S, Hari Prasad A, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Felix-I, Pradeep-S, G Babu, Karthi-M, Karthigesan-S, Vijendharan, R Rajkumar.

PNXI vs KXI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

G Tanwar (78 matches, 2032 runs, Average: 33.31)

G Tanwar is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your PNXI vs KXI Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 2032 runs in 78 games at an average of 33.31.

Top Batter pick

R Reddy (73 matches, 1305 runs, Average: 24.17)

R Reddy could prove to be a solid pick on the batting front as he has amassed 1305 runs at an average of over 24.

Top All-rounder pick

Karthi-M (10 matches, 3 wickets)

Karthi M will be looking to improve his performance, having taken three wickets in 10 games.

Top Bowler pick

M Pandey (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 2.40)

M Pandey could be effective with the ball, having taken two wickets in two matches at an excellent economy rate of 2.40.

PNXI vs KXI match captain and vice-captain choices

H Prasad A

H Prasad A has loads of experience and is expected to be a guiding figure for his side. He has scored 349 runs and has also taken 92 wickets in 77 matches. Prasad could prove to be an important captaincy choice for your PNXI vs KXI Dream11 fantasy team.

D Raj S

D Raj S could end up being a major surprise for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 27 runs in five matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats H Prasad A 349 runs and 92 wickets in 77 matches D Raj S 27 runs in 5 matches G Tanwar 2032 runs in 78 matches R Reddy 1305 runs in 73 matches M Pandey 2 wickets in 2 matches

PNXI vs KXI match expert tips

Be careful while selecting your Dream11 fantasy team for the PNXI vs KXI as the statistics on most players aren’t easily accessible.

PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: G Tanwar, Karthikesan-R

Batters: D Raj-S (vc), H Prasad A (c), R Reddy

All-rounders: Karthi-M, Karthigesan-S, S Sanjay Sudhaakar

Bowlers: M Pandey, S Kumar, V Kumar-N

PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: G Tanwar (vc), Karthikesan-R

Batters: D Raj-S, Felix-I, R Reddy (c)

All-rounders: Karthi-M, Karthigesan-S, S Sanjay Sudhaakar

Bowlers: M Pandey, S Kumar, K Kumar-S

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes