PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Inter District T20, Match 1

Pondicherry North XI (PNXI) will be up against Karaikal XI (KXI) in the opening match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Both Pondicherry North XI and Karaikal XI will be looking to get their campaigns off to a winning start. The two teams have a strong balance of youth and experience in their squad and some of the younger players would love to impress in the competition.
PNXI vs KXI Match Details, Pondicherry Inter District T20
The first match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 will be played on November 5 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The match is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PNXI vs KXI, Pondicherry Inter District T20, Match 1
Date and Time: 5th November 2022, 10:00 AM IST
Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
PNXI vs KXI Pitch Report
The track at the CAP Ground 3 is likely to assist both batters and bowlers. While batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the spinners will get plenty of purchase off the surface.
PNXI vs KXI probable playing 11s for today’s match
Pondicherry North XI injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Pondicherry North XI Probable Playing 11
P Surendiran, Gajender Tanwar, Rajashekar Reddy, Ashok Kumar-R, G Ramesh Gajendiran, Jai Dagar, Yashwanth G, P Sunil Kumar, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Megaraajan Ponnurangam, Rajakavi Rajagopal.
Karaikal XI
No major injury updates.
Karaikal XI Probable Playing 11
Karthikesan-R, Dhepan Raj-S, Hari Prasad A, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Felix-I, Pradeep-S, G Babu, Karthi-M, Karthigesan-S, Vijendharan, R Rajkumar.
PNXI vs KXI Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
G Tanwar (78 matches, 2032 runs, Average: 33.31)
G Tanwar is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your PNXI vs KXI Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 2032 runs in 78 games at an average of 33.31.
Top Batter pick
R Reddy (73 matches, 1305 runs, Average: 24.17)
R Reddy could prove to be a solid pick on the batting front as he has amassed 1305 runs at an average of over 24.
Top All-rounder pick
Karthi-M (10 matches, 3 wickets)
Karthi M will be looking to improve his performance, having taken three wickets in 10 games.
Top Bowler pick
M Pandey (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 2.40)
M Pandey could be effective with the ball, having taken two wickets in two matches at an excellent economy rate of 2.40.
PNXI vs KXI match captain and vice-captain choices
H Prasad A
H Prasad A has loads of experience and is expected to be a guiding figure for his side. He has scored 349 runs and has also taken 92 wickets in 77 matches. Prasad could prove to be an important captaincy choice for your PNXI vs KXI Dream11 fantasy team.
D Raj S
D Raj S could end up being a major surprise for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 27 runs in five matches.
5 Must-picks with players stats for PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
PNXI vs KXI match expert tips
Be careful while selecting your Dream11 fantasy team for the PNXI vs KXI as the statistics on most players aren’t easily accessible.
PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League
Wicketkeepers: G Tanwar, Karthikesan-R
Batters: D Raj-S (vc), H Prasad A (c), R Reddy
All-rounders: Karthi-M, Karthigesan-S, S Sanjay Sudhaakar
Bowlers: M Pandey, S Kumar, V Kumar-N
PNXI vs KXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: G Tanwar (vc), Karthikesan-R
Batters: D Raj-S, Felix-I, R Reddy (c)
All-rounders: Karthi-M, Karthigesan-S, S Sanjay Sudhaakar
Bowlers: M Pandey, S Kumar, K Kumar-S
