PNXI vs MXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 12

Pondicherry North XI (PNXI) will take on Mahe XI (MXI) in the 12th match of the Pondicherry T20 2022 at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PNXI vs MXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, the pitch report, and playing 11s.

Pondicherry North XI have won three of their last four matches and will hope to keep their winning run going in the tournament. Mahe XI, on the other hand, have lost all of their last three matches.

Mahe XI will give it their all to win the match, but Pondicherry North XI are a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PNXI vs MXI Match Details

Match 12 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 10 at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 2.00 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNXI vs MXI, Match 12

Date and Time: November 10, 2022, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

The last match played on this pitch was between Pondicherry North XI and Pondicherry South XI, where a total of 152 runs were scored at a loss of 5 wickets

PNXI vs MXI Form Guide

PNXI - W L W W

MXI - L L L

PNXI vs MXI Probable Playing XI

PNXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

P Surendiran (wk), Jai Dagar, Yashwanth G, Mayank Pandey, Yathish Kumar-N, M Rajasekar (c), Narayanan K R, Rajashekar Reddy, G Ramesh Gajendiran, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, and Megaraajan Ponnurangam.

MXI Playing XI

No major injury updates

Krishna Prasad (wk), Muhammed Salmanul Faris, Ajinas Yousaf, Ashwanth CK, Saju Chothan, Akshay Prabakar, Lijith B, Shijin R, Vijeesh M M, Nijil V P, and Vijith A.

PNXI vs MXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Surendiran (4 matches, 28 runs)

P Surendiran, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. M Salmanul is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Chontan (3 matches, 15 runs, 3 wickets)

Vijeesh M and S Chontan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Sunil Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

R Rajagopal (4 matches, 36 runs, 8 wickets)

Lijith B and R Rajagopal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Sanjay is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Pandey (4 matches, 7 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Pandey and Nijil VP. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Vijith is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PNXI vs MXI match captain and vice-captain choices

R Rajagopal

R Rajagopal will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 36 runs and taken eight wickets in the last four matches.

S Sanjay

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make S Sanjay the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play a crucial role in today's match. He has already smashed 123 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PNXI vs MXI, Match 12

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points Lijith B 66 runs and 3 wickets 187 points M Pandey 7 runs and 5 wickets 209 points R Rajagopal 36 runs and 8 wickets 283 points S Chontan 15 runs and 3 wickets 124 points S Sanjay 123 runs 206 points

Pondicherry North XI vs Mahe XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pondicherry North XI vs Mahe XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Pondicherry North XI vs Mahe XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: P Surendiran, M Salmanul

Batters: P Sunil Kumar, Vijeesh M, S Chontan

All-rounders: R Rajagopal, S Sanjay, Lijith B

Bowlers: A Vijith, Nijil VP, M Pandey

Pondicherry North XI vs Mahe XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Pondicherry North XI vs Mahe XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Salmanul

Batters: P Sunil Kumar, Vijeesh M, S Chontan

All-rounders: R Rajagopal, S Sanjay, Lijith B, V Arunachalm

Bowlers: M Pandey, Nijil VP, Narayanan

