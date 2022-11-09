PNXI vs PSXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Inter District T20, Match 10

Pondicherry North XI (PNXI) will be up against Pondicherry South XI (KXI) in the 10th match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PNXI vs PSXI Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Pondicherry North XI and Pondicherry South XI have had similar campaigns so far. Both teams have two wins and a loss each in three matches. Pondicherry South XI are second in the table courtesy of their higher net run rate, while Pondicherry North XI are fourth.

PNXI vs PSXI Match Details, Pondicherry Inter District T20

The 10th match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 will be played on November 9 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The match is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNXI vs PSXI, Pondicherry Inter District T20, Match 10

Date and Time: 9th November 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PNXI vs PSXI Pitch Report

The track at the CAP Ground 3 is expected to assist both batters and bowlers. While batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, spinners will find some purchase off the surface.

Last 5 matches (Pondicherry Inter District T20)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 142

Average second-innings score: 117.25

PNXI vs PSXI Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Pondicherry North XI: W-L-W

Pondicherry South XI: W-L-W

PNXI vs PSXI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pondicherry North XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Pondicherry North XI Probable Playing 11

P Surendiran, Gajender Tanwar, P Sunil Kumar, Yashwanth G, G Ramesh Gajendiran, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Megaraajan Ponnurangam, Rajakavi Rajagopal, N Radjrathename, Naarayanan K R, Sivakumar Subramani.

Pondicherry South XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Pondicherry South XI Probable Playing 11

Mohan Doss R, K Murugan, Sivamurugan M, Thamizhselvan Shanmugam, B Surendar, Tharun J, S Ram Prasath, Rahul Jayasankar , Lawrence Jawaharraj, Avinash Badrinath, Mariyappan P.

PNXI vs PSXI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Doss R (3 matches, 106 runs, Average: 53)

M Doss R is the best possible wicketkeeper choice for your PNXI vs PSXI Dream11 fantasy team. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition with 106 runs at an average of 53 in three games.

Top Batter pick

P Sunil Kumar (3 matches, 93 runs, Average: 31)

P Sunil Kumar has amassed 93 runs at an average of 31 in three matches and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top All-rounder pick

S Sanjay Sudhaakar (3 matches, 66 runs, Strike Rate: 143.48)

S Sanjay Sudhaakar has packed a punch with the bat in the Pondicherry Inter District T20, having scored 66 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 143.48.

Top Bowler pick

M Pandey (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)

M Pandey has taken five wickets in three matches at an excellent economy rate of 7.00.

PNXI vs PSXI match captain and vice-captain choices

J Tharun

J Tharun is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with six scalps to his name. He could prove to be an important captaincy choice for your PNXI vs PSXI Dream11 fantasy team.

R Rajagopal

R Rajagopal has scored 35 runs in three matches but has been in sublime form with the ball. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker with six wickets at an average of 8.33 and an economy rate of 5.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PNXI vs PSXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points J Tharun 57 runs and 6 wickets 278 points R Rajagopal 35 runs and 6 wickets 229 points M Pandey 5 wickets 197 points S Sabari 4 wickets 163 points M Doss-R 106 runs 161 points

PNXI vs PSXI match expert tips

Both J Tharun and R Rajagopal have been in inspired form and could prove to be crucial picks for your PNXI vs PSXI Dream11 fantasy team.

PNXI vs PSXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

PNXI vs PSXI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Doss-R, A Rajendiran

Batters: P Sunil Kumar, P Anbane, M Sivamurugan

All-rounders: J Tharun (c), R Rajagopal (vc), S Sanjay Sudhaakar

Bowlers: M Pandey, S Sabari, Naarayanan-KR

PNXI vs PSXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

PNXI vs PSXI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Doss-R (vc), A Rajendiran

Batters: P Sunil Kumar, G Ramesh, R Reddy

All-rounders: J Tharun, R Rajagopal, S Sanjay Sudhaakar

Bowlers: M Pandey (c), S Sabari, Naarayanan-KR

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 5070 votes