PNXI vs YXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022, Match 19

Pondicherry North XI (PNXI) will take on Yanam XI (YXI) in the 19th match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Monday, November 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PNXI vs YXI Dream11 prediction.

Pondicherry North XI started the season brilliantly, winning three of their first four games. But they have lost their last two matches, with their overall win-loss record now standing at 3-3. Yanam XI, on the other hand, had three of their encounters washed out. In their three completed matches, they have returned with one win and two losses.

PNXI vs YXI Match Details, Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022

The 19th match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022 between Pondicherry North XI and Yanam XI will be played on November 14 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 11 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNXI vs YXI, Match 19, Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022

Date & Time: November 14th 2022, 11 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

PNXI vs YXI Pitch Report

The pitch at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry has been a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue in the Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022 being around 145 runs.

PNXI vs YXI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Pondicherry North XI: L, L, W, W, L

Yanam XI: NR, NR, NR, L, W

PNXI vs YXI Probable Playing 11 today

Pondicherry North XI team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pondicherry North XI Probable Playing XI: P Surendiran (wk), Gajender Tanwar, P Sunil Kumar, Ashok Kumar-R, Rajashekar Reddy, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Megaraajan Ponnurangam, V Arunachalm, Naarayanan K R, Mayank Pandey.

Yanam XI team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Yanam XI Probable Playing XI: Kaladi Nagur Babu (c & wk), K-Ganapathi, V Manga Satya Sumanth, B-Durga Prasad, Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N, Yalla Divya Rao, K Suresh, C-Lovaraju, P-Tarun Teja Varma, Rajesh Verma, M-Ajay Kumar.

Today’s PNXI vs YXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kaladi Nagur Babu (3 matches, 46 runs, 2 catches, 1 stumping)

YXI skipper Kaladi Nagur Babu will be looking to lead from the front. He has mustered 46 runs with the bat and has been good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Rajashekar Reddy (4 matches, 116 runs)

Rajashekar Reddy has been in top form with the bat in the Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022, having amassed 116 runs in four games at a strike rate of 138.10.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N (3 matches, 58 runs, 3 wickets)

Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N has been effective with both the bat and ball in the competition. He has scored 58 runs and taken three wickets at an economy rate of 7.60 so far.

Top Bowler Pick

Mayank Pandey (6 matches, 6 wickets)

Mayank Pandey has been consistent with the ball in the Pondicherry Inter District T20 2022, picking up six wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.50.

PNXI vs YXI match captain and vice-captain choices

Rajakavi Rajagopal (6 matches, 43 runs, 11 wickets)

Rajakavi Rajagopal is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and, returning with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.88. He has chipped in with 43 runs as well.

V Manga Satya Sumanth (3 matches, 93 runs, 1 wicket)

V Manga Satya Sumanth has been in solid touch with the bat, having aggregated 93 runs in three innings. He has also taken one wicket at an economy rate of 6.20.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PNXI vs YXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rajakavi Rajagopal 43 runs & 11 wickets in 6 matches V Manga Satya Sumanth 93 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Mayank Pandey 6 wickets in 6 matches Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N 58 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Rajashekar Reddy 116 runs in 4 matches

PNXI vs YXI match expert tips

The all-rounders might be key in the upcoming encounter and hence, the likes of S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N, and Rajakavi Rajagopal might be the ones to watch out for in the PNXI vs YXI game.

PNXI vs YXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PNXI vs YXI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kaladi Nagur Babu

Batters: V Manga Satya Sumanth (vc), P Sunil Kumar, Rajashekar Reddy

All-rounders: S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N, Yalla Divya Rao, Rajakavi Rajagopal (c)

Bowlers: Mayank Pandey, M-Ajay Kumar, P-Tarun Teja Varma

PNXI vs YXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PNXI vs YXI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kaladi Nagur Babu

Batters: V Manga Satya Sumanth, Ashok Kumar-R, Rajashekar Reddy

All-rounders: S Sanjay Sudhaakar (c), Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N (vc), Rajakavi Rajagopal

Bowlers: Mayank Pandey, Rajesh Verma, Naarayanan K R, M-Ajay Kumar

