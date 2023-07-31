POCC vs OLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 5

Match 5 of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Power CC (POCC) squaring off against Olten CC (OLT) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Monday, July 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the POCC vs OLT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Power CC have various in-form players who can help them win the tournament. Olten CC will give it their all to win the match, but Power CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

POCC vs OLT Match Details

The fifth match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on July 31 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 8:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POCC vs OLT, Match 5

Date and Time: July 31, 2023, 8:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

POCC vs OLT Form Guide

POCC - Will be playing their first match

OLT - Will be playing their first match

POCC vs OLT Probable Playing XI

POCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Asad Mahmood, Sathya Narayanan (wk), Safiat Ullah Sajid, Sufyan Cheema, Baljinder Singh-1, Shahzad Ahmad, Afzaal Sikander, Kenardo Fletcher, Ali Nayyer (c), Kumar Nalinambika, Farid Ahmad

OLT Playing XI

No injury updates

Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Nuwan Batangala, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu (c), Alestin Johnmary, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Ali Usman, Malyar Stanikzai, Shahid Abdul Waridu (wk), Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Roshan Karunamoorthy, Diyon Johnson

POCC vs OLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Narayanan

S Narayanan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Abdul is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Mahmood

A Mahmood and M Gnanasekaram are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Varothayan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Nayyer

A Nayyer and K Fletcher are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Stanikzai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Sikander and N Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sivakaran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

POCC vs OLT match captain and vice-captain choices

A Nayyer

A Nayyer will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Gnanasekaram

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Gnanasekaram the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for POCC vs OLT, Match 5

A Mahmood

P Varothayan

A Nayyer

K Fletcher

M Gnanasekaram

Power CC vs Olten CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Power CC vs Olten CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Narayanan, S Abdul

Batters: A Mahmood, M Gnanasekaram, P Varothayan

All-rounders: A Nayyer, K Fletcher, M Stanikzai, O Mahmood

Bowlers: N Kumar, A Sikander

Power CC vs Olten CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Narayanan

Batters: A Mahmood, M Gnanasekaram, P Varothayan, S Cheema

All-rounders: A Nayyer, K Fletcher, M Stanikzai, O Mahmood

Bowlers: N Kumar, S Sivakumar