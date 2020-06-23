POCC vs SGCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 23rd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for POCC vs SGCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen 2020.

Power CC take on St Gallen CC in Match 10 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

The final game on Day 2 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League has St Gallen CC taking on Power CC.

While Power CC didn't play a game on Monday, St Gallen overcame a disappointing outing against Olten CC with a thumping win against Zurich Crickets CC.

With momentum on their side, St Gallen would look to extend their winning run although Power CC should prove to be a tough opponent on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Power CC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

St Gallen CC

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazli Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari

Predicted Playing XIs

Power CC

A Mahmood, S Sajid, T Mampilly, A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Sikander, M Butt, K Mahmood, J Sudath and M Rana

St Gallen CC

H Khan, A Abbas, M Waqar, N Mahmood, K Fernando, N Thangavadivel, N Shivaneshwaran, M Nasim, M Ahmadzai, N Safi and S Sarwari

Match Details:

Match: Power CC vs St Gallen CC

Date: 23rd June 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Gründemoos is a belter, with a score of 100 being achieved a couple of times on Day 1. It shouldn't be any different on Tuesday with small boundaries playing into the batsmen's hands. There isn't any spin on offer although some movement for the pacers could level the playing field.

ECS T10 St Gallen Fantasy Suggestions

POCC vs SGCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Khan, T Mampilly, M Waqar, A Mahmood, A Abbas, O Mahmood, N Mahmood, K Fletcher, M Butt, K Mahmood and S Sarwari.

Captain: N Mahmood, Vice-Captain: A Mahmood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Nasim, T Mampilly, M Waqar, A Mahmood, A Abbas, O Mahmood, N Mahmood, K Fletcher, J Sudath, K Mahmood and S Sarwari.

Captain: N Mahmood, Vice-Captain: M Waqas