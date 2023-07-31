POCC vs WICC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 4

Match 4 of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Power CC (POCC) squaring off against Winterthur CC (WICC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Monday, July 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the POCC vs WICC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Winterthur CC have various in-form players who can help them win the tournament. Power CC will give it their all to win the match, but Winterthur CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

POCC vs WICC Match Details

The fourth match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on July 31 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 6:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POCC vs WICC, Match 4

Date and Time: July 31, 2023, 6:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

POCC vs WICC Form Guide

POCC - Will be playing their first match

WICC - Will be playing their first match

POCC vs WICC Probable Playing XI

POCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Asad Mahmood, Sathya Narayanan (wk), Safiat Ullah Sajid, Sufyan Cheema, Baljinder Singh-1, Shahzad Ahmad, Afzaal Sikander, Kenardo Fletcher, Ali Nayyer (c), Kumar Nalinambika, Farid Ahmad

WICC Playing XI

No injury updates

T Wickrama, Randy Du Plessis, Purusothaman-K, S Page, Amal Fonseka, Harsha Deshan, Thanansayan Kanagasabapathy, Thuvarahan Karunakaran (wk), Prafull Shikare, Crispin Webb, Grant Cupido (c)

POCC vs WICC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Narayanan

S Narayanan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Karunakaran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Du Plessis

A Mahmood and R Du Plessis are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P De Silva played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Karunakaran

M Sathe and N Karunakaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Nayyer is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Wickremasinghe

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Mahmudi and S Wickremasinghe. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Jayarathne is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

POCC vs WICC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Du Plessis

R Du Plessis will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

N Karunakaran

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Karunakaran the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for POCC vs WICC, Match 4

N Karunakaran

R Du Plessis

S Wickremasinghe

A Mahmood

P De Silva

Power CC vs Winterthur CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Power CC vs Winterthur CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Karunakaran, S Narayanan

Batters: P De Silva, R Du Plessis, A Mahmood

All-rounders: N Karunakaran, M Sathe, A Nayyer, K Fletcher

Bowlers: E Mahmudi, S Wickremasinghe

Power CC vs Winterthur CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Narayanan

Batters: P De Silva, R Du Plessis, A Mahmood

All-rounders: N Karunakaran, M Sathe, A Nayyer, K Fletcher, O Mahmood

Bowlers: E Mahmudi, S Wickremasinghe