POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 23rd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for POCC vs ZUCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Power CC take on the Zurich Crickets in Match 6 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

Day 2 of the ECS T10 St Gallen tournament kicks off with a mouthwatering clash between Power CC and Zurich Crickets CC.

This will be Zurich Crickets CC's fourth game of the league so far, and they would have a fair idea of the conditions in St Gallen. However, they haven't been at their best against the likes of Zurich Nomads and Winterthur, and will be hoping for a better performance here.

Their opponents, Power CC, play their first game of the tournament against the Crickets and look to set the tone for the rest of the campaign with a good win. With both sides looking for a comprehensive win, this should be an exciting contest to start the proceedings on Day 2.

Squads to choose from

Power CC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

Zurich Crickets CC

Nicolas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

Predicted Playing XIs:

Power CC

A Mahmood, S Sajid, T Mampilly, A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Sikander, M Butt, K Mahmood, J Sudath and M Rana

Zurich Crickets CC

B Singh, N Ahmadi, J West, N Henderson, G Santirasekaran, D Pariaug, E Wardle, G Das, A Safi, E Raveendran and A Ahmadzai

Match Details:

Match: Power CC vs Zurich Crickets CC

Date: 23rd June 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report:

A high scoring game is on the cards with the pitch holding up pretty well on Day 1. With decent bounce and carry on offer, the bowlers should be able to find some help from the surface, although the batsmen should have a greater say in the outcome of the match. With the pitch not expected to change much during the game, batting first would be the preferred choice for both teams on Tuesday.

ECS T10 St Gallen Fantasy Suggestions

POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Henderson, J West, B Singh, A Mahmood, S Sajid, N Ahmadi, S Muhammad, O Mahmood, E Wardle, M Rana and K Mahmood.

Captain: A Mahmood, Vice-Captain: N Ahmadi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Henderson, T Mampilly, G Das, A Mahmood, S Sajid, N Ahmadi, S Muhammad, O Mahmood, E Wardle, M Rana and M Butt.

Captain: A Mahmood, Vice-Captain: N Henderson