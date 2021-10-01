PR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League, Match 12

The Pokhara Rhinos (PR) will take on the Chitwan Tigers (CT) in match number 12 of the Everest Premier League T20 2021 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday.

The Pokhara Rhinos had one game washed out before they recorded a win over the Lalitpur Patriots in a rain-affected fixture. The Chitwan Tigers, meanwhile, have been in top form, winning two in two. With four points, they are second in the Everest Premier League points table.

PR vs CT Probable Playing 11 today

Pokhara Rhinos: Richard Levi, Rit Gautam, Sahan Arachchige, Binod Bhandari (c & wk), Lokesh Bam, Sunil Dhamala, Bibek Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Sushan Bhari, Nandan Yadav

Chitwan Tigers: Ishan Pandey, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Karim Janat, Bhim Sharki, Dilip Nath, Rajesh Pulami, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sompal Kami (c), Kamal Airee, Shahab Alam, Sagar Dhakal

Match Details

PR vs CT, Match 12, Everest Premier League

Date & Time: October 1st 2021, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

With overcast conditions and rain expected, the pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur could assist the bowlers. While there could be some movement for the pacers, the spinners are likely to find turn as well.

Today’s PR vs CT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad – The Afghan stumper is a hard-hitting top-order batsman who can take the game away from the opposition on his day.

Batsmen

Richard Levi – Levi looked in amazing touch in the last game as he smashed 38 runs off 22 balls, including five fours and a six.

Rajesh Pulami – Pulami is yet to be dismissed after two Everest Premier League games. He has chipped in with 69 runs while striking at 101.47.

All-rounders

Karim Janat – The Afghan seam-bowling all-rounder has taken four wickets and scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in the Everest Premier League.

Nandan Yadav – Yadav was superb with the ball in the last game, taking three wickets for just 11 runs.

Bowlers

Sagar Dhakal – Dhakal has been in excellent form with the ball. He has picked up six wickets in two games at an economy rate of 5.00.

Bikram Sob – Sob has been bowling well, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in PR vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team

Sagar Dhakal (CT): 208 points

Karim Janat (CT): 196 points

Kamal Airee (CT): 126 points

Nandan Yadav (PR): 107 points

Bikram Sob (PR): 79 points

Important stats for PR vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team

Karim Janat: 46 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 97.87 & ER – 6.25

Sagar Dhakal: 6 wickets; ER – 5.00

Richard Levi: 38 runs; SR – 158.33

Nandan Yadav: 3 wickets; ER – 5.50

PR vs CT Dream 11 Prediction (Everest Premier League)

Dream11 Team for Pokhara Rhinos vs Chitwan Tigers - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Richard Levi, Rajesh Pulami, Sunil Dhamala, Seekkuge Prasanna, Karim Janat, Nandan Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Kamal Airee, Sagar Dhakal

Captain: Karim Janat. Vice-captain: Bikram Sob

Dream11 Team for Pokhara Rhinos vs Chitwan Tigers - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Binod Bhandari, Richard Levi, Rajesh Pulami, Bhim Sharki, Karim Janat, Nandan Yadav, Sompal Kami, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Sagar Dhakal

Captain: Sagar Dhakal. Vice-captain: Richard Levi

Edited by Samya Majumdar