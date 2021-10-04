PR vs KK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League T20 2021 Match 6

Pokhara Rhinos will take on Kathmandu Kings XI in a replay of match No. 6 (which was abandoned) of this Everest Premier League T20 2021 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Monday.

Pokhara Rhinos are second in the points table at the moment. They have two wins, one loss and a no-result. On the other hand, Kathmandu Kings XI have been inconsistent. They have won just one and have two losses.

PR vs KK Probable Playing 11 today

Pokhara Rhinos: Richard Levi, Rit Gautam, Sahan Arachchige, Binod Bhandari (c & wk), Asela Gunaratne, Lokesh Bam, Bibek Yadav, Bikram Sob, Bipin Khatri, Sushan Bhari, Nandan Yadav

Kathmandu Kings XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Raju Rijal, Ryan Burl, Ashan Priyanjan, Subash Khakurel, Gulsan Jha, Amit Shrestha, Amar Routela, Siddhant Lohani, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Jitendra Mukhiya

Match Details

Match: PR vs KK

Date & Time: October 4th 2021, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has seen a lot of rain in the recent past and the pitch could assist the bowlers. There could be some movement for the pacers while the spinners are likely to get turn as well.

Today’s PR vs KK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – Gurbaz is batting really well at the moment. The Afghanistan stumper has scored 92 runs while striking at 164.28.

Batsmen

Richard Levi – The PR opening batsman has amassed 105 runs and has a strike-rate of 156.71.

All-rounders

Ryan Burl – The Zimbabwe leg-spinning all-rounder has returned with five wickets and has aggregated 88 runs at a strike-rate of 200.

Asela Gunaratne – The seam-bowling all-rounder from Sri Lanka has contributed well with both bat and ball. He has 98 runs to his name and has bowled economically as well.

Bowlers

Bikram Sob – Sob has been consistent with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

Sandeep Lamichhane – The star Nepal leg-spinner has been a touch inconsistent in this T20 competition. He has only taken two wickets so far, but he is a quality bowler and is expected to come good sooner rather than later.

Top 5 best players to pick in PR vs KK Dream11 Prediction Team

Ryan Burl (KK): 292 points

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KK): 188 points

Jitendra Mukhiya (KK): 186 points

Bikram Sob (PR): 172 points

Richard Levi (PR): 161 points

Important stats for PR vs KK Dream11 Prediction Team

Ryan Burl: 88 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 200.00 & ER – 5.00

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 92 runs; SR – 164.28

Bikram Sob: 5 wickets; ER – 7.00

Richard Levi: 105 runs; SR – 156.71

PR vs KK Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Richard Levi, Siddhant Lohani, Lokesh Bam, Ryan Burl, Asela Gunaratne, Nandan Yadav, Bibek Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jitendra Mukhiya, Bikram Sob

Captain: Ryan Burl Vice-captain: Asela Gunaratne

Dream11 Team for Pokhara Rhinos vs Kathmandu Kings XI - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Richard Levi, Siddhant Lohani, Rit Gautam, Ryan Burl, Asela Gunaratne, Nandan Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bikram Sob

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Vice-captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far