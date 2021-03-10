PON-W vs BIH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Senior Women's One-Day Trophy Match - March 11th, 2021

The opening match of the 2021 Senior Women's One-Day Trophy will see Pondicherry Women take on Bihar Women at the KSCA Cricket Ground 3 in Alur on Thursday.

Both sides will be playing competitive cricket after a long gap of over a year and will want to start their 2021 Senior Women's One-Day Trophy campaign with a victory. The two teams are evenly matched on paper and will give it their all to grab the full points tomorrow.

Both Pondicherry Women and Bihar Women have no international players in their ranks, something which could come back to haunt them in the longer run.

Squads to choose from

Pondicherry Women

Ramya Maharajan Latha, Srimeera C C Chandrasekaran, Subhiktsha R Arul Kumar, Arthika Velmurugan G, Soundharya A Arumugam, D Rajalakshmi D D Dhandapani, Abirame Ramamurthy R, Rupashri Selvaperumal S, Mugdha Vilas Joshi, Jayalakshmi P Perumal, Priyadharshini Bharathidasan Munusamy, Hemavathi Thiyagarajan P, K Kanimozhi K Karunanithi, Bhakti Shashikant Tamore, S Sandhiya K K Subrayan, Reena T T Thirugnanam S, Roshini Natarajan Rajasekaran, Janaki R Ramasamy, Sathiabama Zayasankar K, Nandhini C C Chandrasekaran, R Karthikeyan, Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Radhika P P Pandian M, Sherly Rani Baburaj B, Dharani S S Seetharaman V, Buvaneswari P P Ponnaiyan R, Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Daliparti Prem Satsangi, Karuna Vijaya Kumar Jain.

Bihar Women

Soni Jitendra Kumari, Puja Naresh Kumari, Vaidehi Rakesh Yadav, Nivedita Manoj Bharti, Rachana Jitendra Kumar, Srivastava Kumari, Tejeshwi Alok Kumar, Prity Chandeshwar Kumari, Pragati Omanshu Singh, Shavani Shailendra Roy, Sana Syed Saif Ali Ali, Shruti Sanjay Gupta, Shikha Ashok Bharti, Shraddha Akhilesh Chandra Saxena, Sonali Pradeep Priya, Vishalakshi Vivekanand Suman, Harshita Niraj Bhardwaj, Nutan Dinesh Singh, Priti Bal Krishna Rai Priya, Apurva Manoj Kumari, Beauty Madan Singh Kumari, Aprajita Rajesh Kashyap, Anshu K P Gupta Apurva.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pondicherry Women

Ramya Maharajan Latha, Srimeera C C Chandrasekaran, Subhiktsha R Arul Kumar, Arthika Velmurugan G, Soundharya A Arumugam, Mugdha Vilas Joshi, Jayalakshmi P Perumal, Buvaneswari P P Ponnaiyan R, Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Daliparti Prem Satsangi, Karuna Vijaya Kumar Jain.

Bihar Women

Soni Jitendra Kumari, Puja Naresh Kumari, Rachana Jitendra Kumar, Srivastava Kumari, Sana Syed Saif Ali Ali, Shruti Sanjay Gupta, Sonali Pradeep Priya, Vishalakshi Vivekanand Suman, Harshita Niraj Bhardwaj, Apurva Manoj Kumari, Beauty Madan Singh Kumari.

Match Details

Match: Pondicherry Women vs Bihar Women, Match 1

Date & Time: 11th March, 2021 at 9:00 AM

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur

Pitch Report

The pitch has assisted both batters and bowlers in recent times. While spinners have excelled at the venue due to the turn on offer, pacers might struggle a bit to find the right line and length.

The surface generally slows down as the match progresses, making it difficult to chase at the venue. Batsmen have to take advantage of the shorter boundaries and put up a challenging total on the board.

2021 Senior Women's One-Day Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PON-W vs BIH-W)

PON-W vs BIH-W Dream11 Team Prediction - 2021 Senior Women's One-Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shruti Sanjay Gupta, Sana Syed Saif Ali Ali, R Karthikeyan, Mughda Vilas Joshi, Prity Chandeshwar Kumari, Beauty Madan Singh Kumari, Dalipartiprem Satsangi, Radhika Pandian M, Anshu KP Gupta Apurva, Nivedita Manoj Bharti, Sonali Pradeep Priya.

Captain: Sana Syed Saif Ali Ali, Vice-Captain: Prity Chandeshwar Kumari

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramya Latha, Sana Syed Saif Ali Ali, Vishalakshi Vivekanand Suman, Mughda Vilas Joshi, Prity Chandeshwar Kumari, Harshita Niraj Bhardwaj, Dalipartiprem Satsangi, Radhika Pandian M, Nutan Dinesh Singh, Nivedita Manoj Bharti, Sonali Pradeep Priya.

Captain: Mughda Vilas Joshi, Vice-captain: Dalipartiprem Satsangi