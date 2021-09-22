POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Portugal will take on Austria in the 13th match of the Group B Dream11 ECC-T10 on September 22nd at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Portugal are presently bottom of the table, losing four matches. They have not been up to the mark in this tournament and will be eager to register their first win.

Austria have been in good touch in this contest, winning three games out of four. They had already defeated Portugal in the previous encounter and will be aiming to grab another victory over them in this game.

POR vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

Portugal

Sharn Gomes, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (C), Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman (WK), Miguel Stoman

Austria

Iqbal Hossain, Zeeshan Goraya, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Abrar Bilal (WK), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

Match Details

POR vs AUT, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 22nd September 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The ground at Cartama Oval has always been batting-friendly. The batters enjoy batting on this track as the ball comes on nicely. We have seen some high-scoring games so far and expect another one. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s POR vs AUT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Francoise Stoman: Portugal’s keeper Stoman will be a wise choice for the wicket-keeper spot. He has been decent with the bat and has also been decent behind the stumps.

Batters

Iqbal Hossain: Iqbal has been an outstanding batsman for Austria, scoring 143 runs in four matches. He is expected to deliver once again and make a difference for his side.

Amir Zaib: Amir is a must-pick in the batting department. He has performed excellently with both the bat and the ball, scoring 81 runs and also picking up six wickets.

All-rounder

Najam Shahzad: Najam can contribute to both aspects of the game. He has scored some crucial runs while also taking 5 wickets.

Imran Khan: Imran is another all-rounder who can do well in both elements of the game. Although he hasn’t perfromed with the bat yet but has picked up a wicket in every match, summing up his total to six wickets.

Bowlers

Junaid Khan: Junaid has bowled efficiently in this tournament. He has grabbed a total of 6 wickets in this contest and will be aiming to continue his exploits.

Sahel Zadran: Sahel has been decent with the ball. He has picked up 4 wickets in four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in POR vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib (POR): 325 points.

Razmal Shigiwal (AUT)- 272 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUT)- 255 points

Imran Khan (POR)- 247 points

Najam Shahzad (POR): 274 points.

Important stats for POR vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib: 4 matches, 81 runs & 6 wickets

Najam Shahzad: 4 matches, 54 runs & 5 wickets

Imran Khan: 4 matches, 6 wickets

Iqbal Hossain - 4 matches, 143 runs

Razmal Shigiwal - 4 matches, 165 runs

POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today

POR vs AUT Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Francoise Stoman, Abrar Bilal, Noor Khan, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Imran Khan-II, Junaid Khan-II, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

Captain: Amir Zaib Vice-Captain: Iqbal Hossain

POR vs AUT Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Francoise Stoman, Sharn Gomes, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Abdullah Akbarjan, Imran Khan-II, Junaid Khan-II, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin

Captain: Najam Shahzad Vice-Captain: Imran Khan-II

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava