POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, 2nd Qualifier

Portugal will take on Austria in the second Qualifier of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

In the rain-affected Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship, Portugal defeated Hungary by 42 runs. Batting first, Portugal scored 150 runs inside eight overs before restricting Hungary to a score of 108. Meanwhile, Austria’s match against the Netherlands XI had to be abandoned and the former will now play Portugal in the second Qualifier.

POR vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

POR XI

Azhar Andani, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman (wk), Najjam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Amandeep Singh, Miguel Stoman

AUT XI

Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Mehar Cheema (wk), Abrar Bilal (C), Mirza Ahsan, Noor Khan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Umair Tariq, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel

Match Details

POR vs AUT, European Cricket Championship T10 2021, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 24th September, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The surface at Cartama Oval is a batting paradise, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. The batters will enjoy their time in the middle once they’re accustomed to the conditions. The bowlers will have to stick to tight lines and lengths in order to avoid getting hammered.

Today’s POR vs AUT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the wicketkeeping gloves, there are few players better than A Bilal. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter makes him a convincing choice for your fantasy team.

Batsman

S Gomes is known to bide his time in the middle before unleashing the big shots. And once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. Gomes scored a brilliant 78-run knock, including eight fours and six sixes, against Hungary. He’s Portugal's top runscorer in the European Cricket Championship.

All-rounders

All-rounders are extremely crucial in the T10 format and A Zaib has been at the top of his game in recent fixtures. Not having him as a multiplier choice in your POR vs HUN Dream11 fantasy team could be a big mistake. With 222 runs at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 200, he’s the sixth-highest scorer in the European Cricket Championship. Zaib has also picked up eight wickets.

I Khan, who bowls right-arm medium pace, is another great choice for an all-rounder in your fantasy team. In addition to picking up 12 wickets, he has scored 41 runs in the European Cricket Championship.

Bowler

J Khan’s right-arm medium pace could prove hard to deal with. He’s in excellent form, having picked up five wickets in the last two matches. He’s Portugal's highest wicket-taker in the European Cricket Championship.

Top 5 best players to pick in POR vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

A Zaib (POR) – 639 points

S Gomes (POR) – 515 points

J Khan (POR) – 478 points

I Khan (POR) – 471 points

N Shahzad (POR) – 443 points

Important stats for POR vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

A Zaib: 222 runs and 8 wickets

S Gomes: 282 runs and 7 wickets

J Khan: 14 wickets

I Khan: 41 runs and 12 wickets

N Shahzad: 68 runs and 8 wickets

POR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

POR vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Bilal, S Gomes, I Hossain, N Ahmadzai, A Andani, A Zaib, I Khan, N Shahzad, J Khan, A Iqbal, S Momin

Captain: A Zaib. Vice-captain: S Gomes

POR vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Bilal, S Gomes, I Hossain, A Andani, A Zaib, I Khan, N Shahzad, J Khan, A Iqbal, S Momin, S Zadran

Captain: I Khan. Vice-captain: J Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar