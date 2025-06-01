POR vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025, Final

The final match of the ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025 will see Portugal (POR) squaring off against Belgium (BEL) at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst on Sunday, June 1. Here's all you need to know about the POR vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Portugal has won all of their last four matches. They won their last match against Belgium by five wickets. Belgium, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches of the series.

These two teams recently played two head-to-head matches. Portugal won both matches easily.

POR vs BEL Match Details

The Final match of the ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025 will be played on June 1 at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POR vs BEL, Final Match

Date and Time: 1st June 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Stars Arena Hofstade, Zemst

Pitch Report

The pitch at Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Portugal and Belgium, where a total of 207 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

POR vs BEL Form Guide

POR - W W W W

BEL - L W L W

POR vs BEL Probable Playing XI

POR Playing XI

No injury updates

Carlos Nunes, Dhavalkumar Norotam, Francoise Stoman, Hardeep Khuttan, Jalpesh Vijay, Jeremy Martins, Juan Henri, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Machado, SharnGomes, Sherman Vaz

BEL Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul Muhammad, Ali Raza, Burhan Niaz, Hikmat Jabarkhail, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Muneeb, Murid Ekrami, Oliver Herrington, Saber Zakhil, Sheraz Sheikh, Sherry Butt

POR vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

O Khel

O Khel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 96 runs in the last four matches. A Raza is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Gomes

C Potgieter and S Gomes are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Gomes is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 173 runs in the last four matches. D Norotam is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

K Ahmadi

R Hashu and K Ahmadi are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Hashu will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken nine wickets and smashed 28 runs in the last four matches. S Zakhil is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

U Shantu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Kankhel and U Shantu. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. U Shantu will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken nine wickets in the last four matches. Z Shah is another good bowler for today's match.

POR vs BEL match captain and vice-captain choices

R Hashu

R Hashu is one of the most crucial picks from Portugal as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 9 wickets and smashed 28 runs in the last four matches.

U Shantu

U Shantu is another crucial pick from the Portugal squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken 9 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for POR vs BEL, Final Match

S Gomes

C Potgieter

R Hashu

Z Shah

U Shantu

Portugal vs Belgium Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Portugal vs Belgium Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: O Khel

Batters: S Gomes, C Potgieter

All-rounders: K Ahmadi, R Hashu, S Zakhil

Bowlers: F Stoman, M Ekrami, U Shantu, Z Shah, I Kankhel

Portugal vs Belgium Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: O Khel

Batters: S Gomes, C Potgieter, O Herrington, D Norotam

All-rounders: R Hashu, S Zakhil

Bowlers: F Stoman, U Shantu, Z Shah, I Kankhel

