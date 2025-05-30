POR vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025, Match 3

The 3rd match of the ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025 will see Portugal (POR) squaring off against Belgium (BEL) at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst on Friday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the POR vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Portugal have a strong squad with a good number of batters and bowlers. Belgium, on the other hand, have a squad filled with many all-rounders who can perform well in today's match.

Both teams will look to start their tournament on a positive note.

POR vs BEL Match Details

The 3rd match of the ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025 will be played on May 30 at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst. The game is set to take place at 9:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POR vs BEL, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 30th May 2025, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Stars Arena Hofstade, Zemst

Pitch Report

The pitch at Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

POR vs BEL Form Guide

POR - Will be playing their first match

BEL - Will be playing their first match

POR vs BEL Probable Playing XI

POR Playing XI

No injury updates

Carlos Nunes, Dhavalkumar Norotam, Francoise Stoman, Hardeep Khuttan, Jalpesh Vijay, Jeremy Martins, Juan Henri, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Machado, SharnGomes, Sherman Vaz

BEL Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul Muhammad, Ali Raza, Burhan Niaz, Hikmat Jabarkhail, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Muneeb, Murid Ekrami, Oliver Herrington, Saber Zakhil, Sheraz Sheikh, Sherry Butt

POR vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

O Khel

O Khel is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. J Vijay is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Butt

S Butt and S Gomes are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Butt is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. B Niaz is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

J Martins

R Hashu and J Martins are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Martins will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. K Ahmadi is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

U Shantu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Shantu and R Thapliyal. Both pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. U Shantu will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. M Siraj is another good bowler for today's match.

POR vs BEL match captain and vice-captain choices

S Butt

S Butt is one of the most crucial picks from Belgium as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match.

B Niaz

B Niaz is another crucial pick from the Belgium squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form.

5 Must-Picks for POR vs BEL, 3rd Match

J Martins

S Butt

S Gomes

B Niaz

R Hashu

Portugal vs Belgium Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Portugal vs Belgium Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: O Khel, J Vijay

Batters: S Gomes, S Butt, B Niaz

All-rounders: J Martins, K Ahmadi, R Hashu, M Muneeb

Bowlers: U Shantu, M Siraj

Portugal vs Belgium Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Vijay

Batters: S Gomes, S Butt, B Niaz

All-rounders: J Martins, K Ahmadi, R Hashu, M Muneeb

Bowlers: U Shantu, M Siraj, R Thapliyal

