POR vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 6

Portugal (POR) will be up against Czech Republic (CZR) in the sixth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the POR vs CZR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 6.

Portugal and Czech Republic will engage in a rematch after both sides began their ECC T10 campaign against each other. On that occasion, Portugal batted first and posted a strong total of 126/4 in their 10 overs. Despite a valiant effort from the opposition, the Portuguese bowlers restricted Czech Republic to 123/7, thus winning the match by three runs.

Czech Republic will have revenge on their minds when they lock horns with Portugal in this fixture.

POR vs CZR Match Details, Match 6

The sixth match of European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 13 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. And, the live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POR vs CZR, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: September 13, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

POR vs CZR Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs.

Last 3 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 108.67

Average second innings score: 109.67

POR vs CZR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Portugal: W

Czech Republic: L

POR vs CZR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Portugal Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Portugal Probable Playing 11

Rana Sarwar, ARA Chambers, Conrad Greenshields, Imran Rao, Md Fakhrul Hussain, Parth Jounjat (C), Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Imran Khan, Mubeen Tariq, and Junaid Khan

Czech Republic Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Czech Republic Probable Playing 11

Sharan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Aakash Parmar, Dylan Steyn, Sabawoon Davizi, Kushalkumar Mendon, Smit Patel-I, Ritik Tomar, Sahil Grover, Divyendra Singh (C), and Abul Farhad.

POR vs CZR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

P Jounjat (1 match, 3 runout/stumping)

P Jounjat is a strong wicketkeeper choice for your POR vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Side. Although he is yet to get off the mark with the bat and hasn’t faced a single ball, Jounjat was sharp with the gloves behind the stumps in the last match.

Top Batter pick

K Venkataswamy (1 match, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 175)

K Venkataswamy did a tremendous job with the bat in the last game. He scored 14 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 175.

Top All-rounder pick

C Greenshields (1 match, 41 runs, Strike Rate: 215.79)

C Greenshields is a reliable player and can prove to be a great selection for your POR vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy. He scored 41 runs against Czech Republic at a startling strike rate of 215.79. His knock included five sixes and two boundaries.

Top Bowler pick

J Khan (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 8.00)

J Khan is expected to lead the bowling unit for Portugal. He picked up a wicket in the last game at a healthy economy rate of 8 runs an over.

POR vs CZR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Davizi

S Davizi was the standout player for Czech Republic in the first match. He has plenty of experience and has played a fantastic knock of 71 runs at a strike rate of 169.05.

Davizi single-handedly led the run-chase for his side but his efforts went in vain. He will be a great captaincy pick for your POR vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

F Stoman

F Stoman was in mesmerizing form with the bat in the last game. Facing 10 balls, he smacked five sixes to score 35 runs at a strike rate of 350. However, he failed to pick up a wicket and had an economy rate of 14.

5 Must-picks with players stats for POR vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Davizi 71 runs 109 points F Stoman 35 runs 79 points C Greenshields 41 runs 69 points J Khan 1 wicket 66 points K Venkataswamy 14 runs 33 points

POR vs CZR match expert tips

S Davizi has looked in outstanding touch with the bat and could prove to be an important captaincy pick for your POR vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Side.

POR vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

POR vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: P Jounjat

Batters: K Venkataswamy, R Imran, R Sarwar

All-rounders: S Davizi, C Greenshields, F Stoman, S Bhuiyan

Bowlers: J Khan, S Sengupta, F Hussain

POR vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

POR vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: P Jounjat

Batters: K Venkataswamy, S Ramakrishnan, R Sarwar

All-rounders: S Davizi, C Greenshields, F Stoman, M Siraj Nipo

Bowlers: J Khan, S Sengupta, N Ahmed

