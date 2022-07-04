POR vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C, Final 

Portugal (POR) will take on Denmark (DEN) in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022 at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels on Monday.

Denmark have been sensational since their first defeat, with their team consistently putting on a show as a unit.. They will start as clear favorites, riding on the exploits of Nicolaj Laegsgaard and Hamid Shah.

Portugal have also enjoyed good success, beating Belgium in the semi-finals by a wide margin. Having an informed and lethal bowling attack, they will have a good chance of winning this game as well.

With the trophy on the line, a thrilling game is expected in Brussels on Monday.

POR vs DEN Probable Playing 11 today

POR XI

Sharn Gomes, Azhar Andani, Najam Shahzad (c), Amir Zaib, Junaid Khan, Francoise Stoman, Syed Maisam, Md Siraj Nipo, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Amandeep Singh, Fakhrul Hussain

DEN XI

Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Saif Ahmad, Frederik Klokker (c), Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen, Hamid Shah, Taranjit Bharaj (wk), Oliver Hald, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saran Aslam

Match Details

POR vs DEN, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022, Final

Date & Time: July 04, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well.

The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 151 runs.

Today’s POR vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Taranjit Singh: He has been a reliable batter for his side, scoring 99 runs at an average of 24.75. With Taranjit adding value to his keeping skills as well, he is a great asset to your fantasy team.

Batter

Saif Ahmad: Saif Ahmad is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the top order. He has amassed 97 runs at an impressive average of 32.33 in four games, making him a good pick for your fantasy side. He's also been decent on the field, taking some spectacular catches.

All-rounder

Nicolaj Laegsgaard: He has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and ball. He has taken seven wickets at an exceptional average of 13.57 and scored 189 runs at an impressive average of 47.25 in four games, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side. He currently leads and ranks fourth in the most runs and wickets charts, respectively.

Bowler

Oliver Hald: Oliver Hald is the fourth-leading wicket-taker from his side, leading the pace attack with six wickets at an impressive average of 14.33 in four games. Given his pace and variety of balls, he is a must-have player in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in POR vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Surya Anand (DEN): 156 points

Amir Zaib (POR): 127 points

Junaid Khan-II (POR): 128 points

Sharn Gomes (POR): 117 points

Saud Munir (DEN): 108 points

Important stats for POR vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Nicolaj Laegsgaard: 189 runs and seven wickets in four games; bowling average: 13.57

Hamid Shah: Seven wickets in four games; bowling average: 5.00

Amandeep Singh: Six wickets in four games; bowling average: 11.83

POR vs DEN Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022)

POR vs DEN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taranjit Bharaj, Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Oliver Hald, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saud Munir, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Amandeep Singh, Md Siraj Nipo

Captain: Nicolaj Laegsgaard. Vice-captain: Hamid Shah.

POR vs DEN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taranjit Bharaj, Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Oliver Hald, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Kuldeep Gholiya, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Amandeep Singh, Md Siraj Nipo

Captain: Nicolaj Laegsgaard. Vice-captain: Kuldeep Gholiya.

