Porto Wanderers vs Friendship CC - Dream11 Prediction - ECT10 Portugal 2023

Porto Wanderers (POR) will take on Friendship CC (FRD) in match numbers 15 and 16 of the ECT10 Portugal 2023 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal on Tuesday, July 25.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the POR vs FRD Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

Both these teams are lying low on the points table and have one win and three losses from four matches. Porto Wanderers lost their first game against Coimbra Knights before beating the same opposition in the following encounter. But they have lost to Gamblers SC and Malo in their next two games. On the other hand, Friendship CC lost their first three fixtures before they beat Coimbra Knights in their last game to get off the mark.

POR vs FRD, Match Details

The 15th and 16th match of the ECT10 Portugal 2023 between Porto Wanderers and Friendship CC will be played on July 25 at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal. The game is set to take place at 10 pm and 12 am (July 26) IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section - Match 15 and Match 16.

Match: POR vs FRD

Date & Time: July 25, 2023, 10 pm and 12 am (July 26) IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal has been a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently made big scores and teams have chased it down as well. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

POR vs FRD Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Porto Wanderers: L, L, W, L

Friendship CC: W, L, L, L

POR vs FRD Probable Playing 11 today

Porto Wanderers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Porto Wanderers Probable Playing XI: Anthony Chambers, Junaid Bashir, John Zinkus (c), Pasindu Abagahaduwage, Premal Rajani, Mubeen Tariq, Girish Singh, Louis Blackwell, Conrad Greenshields, Raghuraman Rangarajan, Sabhapathy Kanaka (wk)

Friendship CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Friendship CC Probable Playing XI: Imran Khan, Ashraful Rupu, Nazrul Islam (wk), Sajjad Hossin, Imtiaz Rana (c), Badrul Haydar, Abdul Motin, Saddam Akbory, Sabbir Ahmed, Rahul Vishwakarma, Taj Muhammad

Today’s POR vs FRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ashraful Rupu (4 matches, 89 runs)

Ashraful Rupu has been batting well. The FRD wicket-keeper batter has scored 89 runs in four matches and he has a strike-rate of 150.84.

Top Batter Pick

Anthony Chambers (4 matches, 51 runs)

Anthony Chambers has got some good starts with the bat. He has mustered 51 runs in four matches and he has a strike-rate of 134.21.

Top All-rounder Pick

Junaid Bashir (4 matches, 39 runs, 4 wickets)

Junaid Bashir has made good all-round contributions. The POR seam-bowling all-rounder has made 39 runs while striking at 169.56. He has taken four wickets at an economy of 10.28.

Top Bowler Pick

Taj Muhammad (4 matches, 5 wickets)

Taj Muhammad is in top form with the ball. The FRD pacer has picked up five wickets from four games at an economy rate of 9.37.

POR vs FRD match captain and vice-captain choices

John Zinkus (2 matches, 42 runs, 4 wickets)

John Zinkus has had a significant all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 42 runs in two games while striking at 144.82. With the ball, he has got four wickets at an economy rate of 8.50.

Rahul Vishwakarma (4 matches, 42 runs, 3 wickets)

Rahul Vishwakarma has been effective with both bat and ball. He has made 42 runs at a strike rate of 100.00. His left-arm spin has resulted in three scalps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for POR vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats John Zinkus 42 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Junaid Bashir 39 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Rahul Vishwakarma 42 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Taj Muhammad 5 wickets in 4 matches Ashraful Rupu 89 runs in 4 matches

POR vs FRD match expert tips

Both teams have some decent all-rounders and top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of John Zinkus, Junaid Bashir, Ashraful Rupu, and Rahul Vishwakarma will be the ones to watch out for.

POR vs FRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Porto Wanderers vs Friendship CC - ECT10 Portugal 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Nazrul Islam, Ashraful Rupu, Badrul Haydar

Batters: Anthony Chambers, Rahul Vishwakarma

All-rounders: Imtiaz Rana, John Zinkus, Junaid Bashir

Bowlers: Mubeen Tariq, Taj Muhammad, Raghuraman Rangarajan

POR vs FRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Porto Wanderers vs Friendship CC - ECT10 Portugal 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Nazrul Islam, Ashraful Rupu, Girish Singh

Batters: Anthony Chambers, Rahul Vishwakarma, Sajjad Hossin

All-rounders: John Zinkus, Junaid Bashir

Bowlers: Mubeen Tariq, Taj Muhammad, Raghuraman Rangarajan