POR vs GAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECT Portugal T10, Match 26

The 26th match of the ECT Portugal T10 will see Porto Wanderers (POR) squaring off against Gamblers SC (GAM) at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Saturday, July 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the POR vs GAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Porto Wanderers have won three of their last eight matches. Gamblers SC, on the other hand, have won six of their last eight matches.

Porto Wanderers will give it their all to win the match, but Gamblers SC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

POR vs GAM Match Details

The 26th match of the ECT Portugal T10 will be played on July 29 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal. The game is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POR vs GAM, Match 26

Date and Time: 29th July 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between LCA and GAM, where a total of 227 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

POR vs GAM Form Guide

POR - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

GAM - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

POR vs GAM Probable Playing XI

POR Playing XI

No injury updates

Anthony Chambers, Niranjankumar Kuppuswamy, Conrad Greenshields, Sweed Ullah, Ahammad Ullah, Neil Charles, Girish Singh, Pasindu Abagahaduwage, Premal Rajani ©, Sabhapathy Kanaka (wk), Junaid Khan

GAM Playing XI

No injury updates

J Balkrishna (c), Varinder Singh Virk, Rana Sarwar, Mayank Darji, Simranjeet Singh-I, Ranjit Narayan, Janak Humagain, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Amandeep Khokhar, Suman Ghimire, Parveen Singh

POR vs GAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gholiya

K Gholiya is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Singh

C Greenshields and S Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Chambers played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Kumar

J Zinkus and A Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Rahman is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Prakash and J Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Tariq is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

POR vs GAM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kumar

A Kumar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 684 points in the last eight matches.

J Zinkus

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Zinkus as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 337 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for POR vs GAM, Match 26

A Kumar

G Singh

S Rahman

J Zinkus

S Singh

Porto Wanderers vs Gamblers SC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Porto Wanderers vs Gamblers SC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Gholiya, G Singh

Batters: S Singh, C Greenshields, A Chambers

All-rounders: A Kumar (c), S Rahman (vc), J Zinkus, P Singh

Bowlers: J Prakash, J Khan

Porto Wanderers vs Gamblers SC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Singh

Batters: S Singh, R Narayan

All-rounders: A Kumar (c), S Rahman, J Zinkus (vc), P Singh, J Bashir, S Ullah

Bowlers: J Prakash, M Tariq