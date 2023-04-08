POR vs GIB Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Portugal match - April 8th, 2023 

Portugal and Gibraltar are all set to face each other in Match No. 2 & 5 of the ECI Portugal 2023. The POR vs GIB match will take place on Saturday, April 8 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

Portugal have a strong squad and will go into their match against Gibraltar as favorites. Gibraltar aren’t as strong as their opponents on paper, but have the potential to spring a surprise or two. They will look up to Louis Bruce, a 17-year-old, who has already made heads turn.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for POR vs GIB:

#3 Conrad Greenshields (POR) - 9 Credits

Conrad Greenshields is a key player for POR vs GIB Dream11 match (PC: South Coast Register)

Conrad Greenshields is a dangerous batter in the top order and will be key in the POR vs GIB match. If he gets going, bowlers will find it tough to contain him. He was the leading run-scorer of the ECS Portugal 2022 and was the standout batter.

He scored 348 runs from 10 innings at an average of 348 at an average of 87 and a strike-rate of 224.51 with two half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 90 to his name.

#2 Louis Bruce (GIB) - 9 Credits

17-year-old Louis Bruce is a top cricketer for Gibraltar, having done quite well for the national team. In 19 matches, the youngster has scored 565 runs at an average of 33.23 and a strike-rate of 118.20.

Bruce is also more than effective with the ball in hand. Bruce has picked up 10 wickets from 19 games at an economy rate of 8.93. He can be made captain in the POR vs GIB match.

#1 Najam Shahzad (POR) - 8.5 Credits

Najam Shahzad is expected to be a key player for Portugal in the POR vs GIB match. Shahzad has played 13 T20Is in which he has scored 258 runs at an average of 32.25 and a strike-rate of 135.07 with a top score of an unbeaten 53.

He has also picked up 13 wickets from as many matches at an excellent economy rate of 5.77.

