POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Portugal T20I Tri-Series, Match 3

Portugal will be up against Gibraltar in the third match of the Portugal T20I tri-series at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal on Saturday.

Portugal will be delighted with their performance in the first match of the series as they beat Malta by six wickets to claim top spot in the Portugal T20I tri-series points table. Gibraltar, on the other hand, had a dismal start to their Portugal T20I tri-series campaign. They lost their opening game against Malta by eight wickets and are currently placed at the bottom of the standings.

POR vs GIB Probable Playing 11 Today

POR XI

Najjam Shahzad (C), Mien Mehmood, Paolo Buccimazza (WK), Azhar Andani, Anthony Chambers, Amir Zaib, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Sirajullah Khadim, Imran Khan, Miguel Stoman.

GIB XI

Edmund Packard (C), Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples (WK), Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Kenroy Nestor, Richard Hatchman, Patrick Hatchman, Mark Garratt, Charles Harrison, Adam Orfila.

Match Details

POR vs GIB, Match 3, Portugal T20I tri-series

Date and Time: 21st August 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Portugal.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gucherre Cricket Ground is pretty much a balanced one. While the batsmen will get full value for their shots, the pacers are also expected to procure some movement with the new ball. Chasing must be the preferred option on this ground as the first two Portugal T20I tri-series matches were won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 147 runs.

Today’s POR vs GIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Delany: Delany was in great touch with the bat in the last match against Malta, racking up 53 runs at a strike rate of 126.19. He is a top-quality batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his side in today's Portugal T20I tri-series match.

Batsmen

Louis Bruce: Bruce was in brilliant form with the bat in the last match, scoring 60 runs against Malta. He was also Portugal's leading run-scorer in the game.

Kenroy Nestor: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Nestor is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his bowling too.

All-rounders

Amir Zaib: Zaib impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match against Malta. He scored 36 runs while also picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 5.66.

Najjam Shahzad: Shahzad can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's Portugal T20I tri-series match. He scored an unbeaten 33 at a strike rate of 194.11 and also picked up a wicket against Malta.

Bowlers

Sirajullah Khadim: Khadim bowled pretty well in the last match against Malta, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 7. He was also his side's leading wicket-taker in the game.

Adam Orfila: Orfila picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.66 against Malta. He is one of the most experienced Portuguese players who can take wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in POR vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib (POR) - 90 points

Najjam Shahzad (POR) - 88 points

Louis Bruce (GIB) - 77 points

Chris Delany (GIB) - 71 points

Sirajullah Khadim (POR) - 64 points

Important Stats for POR vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib: 36 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 144.00 and ER - 5.66

Najjam Shahzad: 33 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 194.11 and ER - 8.00

Louis Bruce: 60 runs in 1 match; SR - 113.20

Chris Delany: 53 runs in 1 match; SR - 126.19

Sirajullah Khadim: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 7.00

POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T20I Tri-Series)

POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction - Portugal T20I Tri-Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Delany, Kenroy Nestor, Mien Mehmood, Louis Bruce, Edmund Packard, Najjam Shahzad, Azhar Andani, Amir Zaib, Adam Orfila, Junaid Khan, Sirajullah Khadim.

Captain: Amir Zaib. Vice-captain: Edmund Packard.

POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction - Portugal T20I Tri-Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Delany, Kenroy Nestor, Anthony Chambers, Louis Bruce, Edmund Packard, Najjam Shahzad, Azhar Andani, Amir Zaib, Adam Orfila, Junaid Khan, Sirajullah Khadim.

Captain: Louis Bruce. Vice-captain: Najjam Shahzad.

Edited by Samya Majumdar