POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

Portugal will take on Gibraltar in their fifth T20I match at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Sunday.
Portugal have won two matches in a row against Malta and Gibraltar and occupy the top spot in the table. They are the favorites to win this contest as well, having previously thrashed Gibraltar by 96 runs.
Gibraltar, meanwhile, have lost to both Malta and Portugal. They’ve lost three matches already and are already out of the series. They will be playing for pride here.
POR vs GIB Probable Playing 11 Today
POR XI
Mian Mehmood, Azher Andani, Anthony Chambers, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Paulo Buccimaza (wk), Amandeep-Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Ullah Khadeem, Miguel Stoman
GIB XI
Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Edmund Packard (c), Richard Hatchman, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples (wk), Mark Garatt, Richard Cunningham, Adam Orfila
Match Details
POR vs GIB, 5th T20I
Date and Time: 22nd August, 2021, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria
Pitch Report
The track here is a batting paradise, especially in the T20 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and the side winning the toss should opt to bat first.
Today’s POR vs GIB Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Chris Delany has already showed his class during the series. He has scored 135 runs at an average of 67.5 and has two half-centuries to his name already.
Batsmen
L Bruce has also done a fine job for Gibraltar. He has amassed 121 runs in three matches at an average of 40.33.
K Nestor scored 24 runs and picked up two wickets in the previous match against Malta and might prove to be important again.
All-rounders
A Andani absolutely blew apart the Gibraltar bowlers in the last game and ended up scoring his maiden T20I century. With 146 runs from two matches, he’s the highest scorer in the series so far.
N Shahzad can prove to be valuable with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 52 runs and scalped three wickets in the series.
Bowlers
J Khan is expected to lead the line for Portugal. He has picked up four wickets in two matches already.
Top 5 best players to pick in POR vs GIB Dream11 prediction team
C Delany (GIB) – 203 points
A Andani (POR) – 202 points
N Shahzad (POR) – 176 points
L Bruce (GIB) – 161 points
A Zaib (POR) – 161 points
Important stats for POR vs GIB Dream11 prediction team
C Delany: 135 runs and 1 wicket
A Andani: 146 runs
N Shahzad: 52 runs and 3 wickets
L Bruce: 121 runs
A Zaib: 57 runs and 2 wickets
POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Delany, L Bruce, K Nestor, A Chambers, A Andani, N Shahzad, A Zaib, E Packard, J Khan, MS Ullah-Khadeem, A Orfila
Captain: A Andani, Vice-Captain: N Shahzad
Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Delany, L Bruce, K Nestor, A Chambers, M Mehmood, A Andani, N Shahzad, A Zaib, J Khan, MS Ullah-Khadeem, A Orfila
Captain: A Zaib, Vice-Captain: C Delany