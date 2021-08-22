POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

Portugal will take on Gibraltar in their fifth T20I match at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Sunday.

Portugal have won two matches in a row against Malta and Gibraltar and occupy the top spot in the table. They are the favorites to win this contest as well, having previously thrashed Gibraltar by 96 runs.

Gibraltar, meanwhile, have lost to both Malta and Portugal. They’ve lost three matches already and are already out of the series. They will be playing for pride here.

POR vs GIB Probable Playing 11 Today

POR XI

Mian Mehmood, Azher Andani, Anthony Chambers, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Paulo Buccimaza (wk), Amandeep-Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Ullah Khadeem, Miguel Stoman

GIB XI

Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Edmund Packard (c), Richard Hatchman, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples (wk), Mark Garatt, Richard Cunningham, Adam Orfila

Match Details

POR vs GIB, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 22nd August, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The track here is a batting paradise, especially in the T20 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and the side winning the toss should opt to bat first.

Today’s POR vs GIB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Delany has already showed his class during the series. He has scored 135 runs at an average of 67.5 and has two half-centuries to his name already.

Batsmen

L Bruce has also done a fine job for Gibraltar. He has amassed 121 runs in three matches at an average of 40.33.

K Nestor scored 24 runs and picked up two wickets in the previous match against Malta and might prove to be important again.

All-rounders

A Andani absolutely blew apart the Gibraltar bowlers in the last game and ended up scoring his maiden T20I century. With 146 runs from two matches, he’s the highest scorer in the series so far.

N Shahzad can prove to be valuable with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 52 runs and scalped three wickets in the series.

Bowlers

J Khan is expected to lead the line for Portugal. He has picked up four wickets in two matches already.

Top 5 best players to pick in POR vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

C Delany (GIB) – 203 points

A Andani (POR) – 202 points

N Shahzad (POR) – 176 points

L Bruce (GIB) – 161 points

A Zaib (POR) – 161 points

Important stats for POR vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

C Delany: 135 runs and 1 wicket

A Andani: 146 runs

N Shahzad: 52 runs and 3 wickets

L Bruce: 121 runs

A Zaib: 57 runs and 2 wickets

POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Today

POR vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Delany, L Bruce, K Nestor, A Chambers, A Andani, N Shahzad, A Zaib, E Packard, J Khan, MS Ullah-Khadeem, A Orfila

Captain: A Andani, Vice-Captain: N Shahzad

POR vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Delany, L Bruce, K Nestor, A Chambers, M Mehmood, A Andani, N Shahzad, A Zaib, J Khan, MS Ullah-Khadeem, A Orfila

Captain: A Zaib, Vice-Captain: C Delany

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava