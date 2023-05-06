POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECN Gibraltar, Match 6

Portugal (POR) will take on Gibraltar (GIB) in the sixth match of the ECN Gibraltar at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Saturday, May 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the POR vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Portugal have been outstanding in the competition so far, winning all three of their matches. They’ve defeated Malta twice and have also gotten the better of Gibraltar. Portugal are currently atop the table with six points.

Gibraltar, meanwhile, are second in the standings with one win and one loss apiece. They lost their first match against Portugal by seven wickets before defeating Malta by 43 runs.

POR vs GIB Match Details, ECN Gibraltar

The sixth match of ECN Gibraltar will be played on May 6 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The match is set to take place at 6:15 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POR vs GIB, ECN Gibraltar, Match 6

Date and Time: 6th May 2023, 6:15 PM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

POR vs GIB Pitch Report

The Europa Sports Complex has been a balanced track where both bowlers and batters have found assistance. The boundaries are shorter which has aided the batters, but swing bowlers are expected to do damage, especially with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (ECN Gibraltar)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 169.67

Average second-innings score: 150.67

POR vs GIB Form Guide (ECN Gibraltar)

Portugal: W-W-W

Gibraltar: L-W

POR vs GIB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Portugal Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Portugal Probable Playing 11

Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Anthony Chambers, Suman Ghimire, Azher Andani, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Zohaib Sarwar, Syed Maisam, Junaid Khan II.

Gibraltar Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Gibraltar Probable Playing 11

Balaji Pai, Louis Bruce, Philip Raikes, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Patrick Hatchman, Kenroy Nestor, Dave Robeson, Joseph Marples, Luke Collado, Charles Harrison.

POR vs GIB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Stagno (2 matches, 110 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)

K Stagno is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He is the highest run-scorer in the series, scoring 110 runs in two games at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 200.

Top Batter pick

A Zaib (3 matches, 85 runs and 3 wickets)

A Zaib has proven to be a quality all-rounder. He has scored 85 runs in three matches at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 163.46. Zaib has also taken three wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

F Stoman (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.45)

F Stoman is a reliable bowler, having scalped four wickets in three matches at a wonderful economy rate of 5.45.

Top Bowler pick

J Khan (3 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.00)

J Khan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the series. He has scalped six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6.00.

POR vs GIB match captain and vice-captain choices

N Shahzad

N Shahzad has been in outstanding form with both the bat and ball. He has slammed 91 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 162.50. Shahzad has also taken four wickets and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your POR vs GIB Dream11 fantasy team.

M Siraj Nipo

M Siraj Nipo is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, having taken nine wickets in three matches at an average of 5.78 and a fantastic economy rate of 4.95.

5 Must-picks with player stats for POR vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Siraj Nipo 9 wickets 312 points N Shahzad 91 runs and 4 wickets 264 points A Zaib 85 runs and 3 wickets 232 points J Khan 6 wickets 200 points K Stagno 110 runs 189 points

POR vs GIB match expert tips

M Siraj Nipo has been excellent with the ball and could prove to be a reliable captaincy pick for your POR vs GIB Dream11 fantasy team.

POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: K Stagno, K Gholiya

Batters: A Zaib, L Bruce, A Andani

All-rounders: N Shahzad (c), F Stoman, I Latin, A Pai

Bowlers: M Siraj Nipo (vc), J Khan

POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Stagno

Batters: A Zaib (c), L Bruce, A Andani

All-rounders: N Shahzad, F Stoman, I Latin, J Fitzgerald

Bowlers: M Siraj Nipo, J Khan (vc), R Sarwar

