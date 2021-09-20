POR vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 2

Match 2 in Group B of the European Cricket Championship will see Portugal take on Hungary at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Hungary come into the tournament as the lowest-ranked team in the T20 rankings but with ample ECS experience, they should have a fair idea of how the T10 format works. They will come across a decent Portugal side who boast a good mix of experience and youth in their squad. With both teams looking to get their campaign off on the right note, a cracking game beckons at the Cartama Oval.

POR vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today

HUN XI

Marc Ahuja (c), Satyadeep Aswathnarayan (wk), Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Zahir Safi, Habib Deldar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Asanka Weligamage, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan and Mark Fontaine

POR XI

Najam Shahzad (c), Francoise Stoman (wk), Azhar Andani, Sharon Gomez, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh, Tariq Aziz and Paulo Buccimazza

Match Details

POR vs HUN, Match 2, Group B European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 20th September 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

As seen in the first week of fixtures, a high-scoring game beckons at the Cartama Oval. Although the ball should skid on to the bat nicely, there will be some swing on offer for the pacers early on. There isn't much help available for the spinners, who will need to vary their line and length accordingly. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 120 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s POR vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Francoise Stoman: Francoise Stoman is one of Portugal's best batters, with his ability to score quick runs being highly valued. He is a decent wicketkeeper as well and should get the nod over his colleague Buccimazza.

Batsman

Marc Ahuja: Marc Ahuja is Hungary's best batter, with the captain known for his explosive batting at the top of the order. Ahuja has some experience coming into the game, making him a good option for your POR vs HUN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Najam Shahzad: From one captain to another, Najam Shahzad is another to watch out for, given his explosive batting ability and knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs. With the pitch also suiting his skill-set, Shahzad is one to keep an eye out for in today's match.

Bowler

Nisantha Liyanage: Nisantha Liyanage is one of the most exciting bowlers in the Group, with his ability to swing the ball at a decent pace being highly valued. Owing to his ability to bowl a good shorter ball and a yorker, he is a decent pick in your POR vs HUN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in POR vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Md Siraj Nipo (POR)

Azhar Andani (POR)

Marc Ahuja (HUN)

Important Stats for POR vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Najam Shahzad: 397 runs and 14 wickets in 22 ECN games

Md Siraj Nipo: 208 runs and 33 wickets in 31 ECN games

Nisantha Liyanage: 8 wickets at an ER of 8.58 in ECS T10 Hungary

POR vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

POR vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Stoman, S Ashwathnarayan, A Zaib, A Andani, M Ahuja, A Kheterpal, H Mandhyan, N Shahzad, J Khan, Md Siraj Nipo and N Liyanage

Captain: A Andani. Vice-captain: M Ahuja

POR vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Stoman, S Ashwathnarayan, A Zaib, A Andani, M Ahuja, A Kheterpal, T Aziz, N Shahzad, H Deldar, Md Siraj Nipo and N Liyanage

Captain: M Ahuja. Vice-captain: N Shahzad

Edited by Samya Majumdar