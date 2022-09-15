POR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 19

Portugal (POR) will be up against Ireland-XI (IRE-XI) in the 19th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the POR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, and today's playing 11s for Match 19.

Portugal have had quite a dismal run in the European Cricket Championship 2022 so far. They have played six matches and have won only two of those while suffering four losses. They are second from the bottom of the table. Portugal played against Ireland XI in their last outing and went on to lose by six wickets.

Ireland XI, on the other hand, have been sensational and have won five of their six games. They currently top the standings with 10 points, and are ahead of Spain on the basis of NRR. Ireland XI are currently on a three-game winning run which is unlikely to come to an end anytime soon.

POR vs IRE-XI Match Details, Match 19

The 19th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 15 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POR vs IRE-XI, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: September 15, 2022, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

POR vs IRE-XI Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and the batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 129.6

Average second innings score: 97.2

POR vs IRE-XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Portugal: L-L-L-W-L

Ireland-XI: W-W-W-L-W

POR vs IRE-XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Portugal Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Portugal Probable Playing 11

Rao Imran, Imran Khan, Conrad Greenshields, Rana Sarwar, Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Anthany Chambers, Parth Jounjat, Fakhrul Hussain, Junaid Khan, and Mubeen Tariq.

Ireland-XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Ireland-XI Probable Playing 11

Max Burton, John Matchett, Jack Dickson, Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Carson McCullough, Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, and Muzamil Sherzad.

POR vs IRE-XI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Burton (6 matches, 116 runs, Strike Rate: 223.07)

M Burton is the best wicketkeeper choice for your POR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 116 runs in six matches at an average of 38.66. Burton also has a terrific strike rate of over 223.

Top Batter pick

A Chambers (5 matches, 59 runs, Strike Rate: 163.88)

A Chambers is the third-highest scorer for Portugal in the ECC T10 as things stand. He has collected 59 runs at a strike rate of 163.88 and will be searching for a big innings here.

Top All-rounder pick

C McCullough (4 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 8.37)

C McCullough has been in dazzling form with the ball in hand. Having played just four matches so far, he is already the joint second-highest wicket-taker for his side with eight scalps at an average of 8.37.

Top Bowler pick

M O’Reilly (6 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.33)

M O’Reilly is the highest wicket-taker for Ireland XI in the competition. He has taken 10 wickets in just six games at an average of 6.40. O’Reilly also has a tremendous economy rate of 5.33.

POR vs IRE-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

S Lynch

S Lynch is the leading run-scorer in the competition at the moment. He has been in sensational form with the bat and has scored 214 runs in six matches at an average of 71.33. His strike rate of 339.68 is mind-blowing and Lynch should be your first-choice captaincy pick for your POR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

F Stoman

F Stoman is not far behind and is the second-highest scorer in the tournament. Stoman has collected 192 runs from six matches at an average of 38.40. He has batted at a strike rate of 243.03 and has looked dangerous so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for POR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Lynch 214 runs 419 points F Stoman 192 runs 399 points M O’Reilly 10 wickets 351 points M Humphreys 8 wickets 318 points C McCullough 8 wickets 302 points

POR vs IRE-XI match expert tips

S Lynch and F Stoman have been by far the best players for their respective sides and they represent the best captaincy pairing for your POR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Fantasy

POR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

POR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Burton

Batters: S Lynch, A Chambers, J Wilson, R Sarwar

All-rounders: F Stoman, C McCollough, C Greenshields

Bowlers: M O’Reilly, M Humphreys, M Tariq

POR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

POR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Burton, P Jounjat

Batters: S Lynch, A Chambers, J Wilson

All-rounders: F Stoman, C McCollough, C Greenshields

Bowlers: M O’Reilly, M Humphreys, M Tariq

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far