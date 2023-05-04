POR vs MAL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECN Gibraltar T20I match – May 4th, 2023  

Portugal (POR) and Malta (MAL) will face each other in the ECN Gibraltar T20I on Thursday, May 4. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will host the contest.

Portugal and Malta are not among the best teams. But over the last couple of years, they have started to make a name for themselves. The match between the two teams is expected to be a cracker.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the POR vs MAL game:

#3 Basil George (MAL) – 9 credits

Basil George (Image Courtesy: ECN Cricket)

Basil George has been a useful cricketer for Malta and should be picked for the POR vs MAL match. He has played 22 T20Is thus far in which he has racked up 524 runs at an average of 24.95 and a strike-rate of 128.43 with three half-centuries to his name.

George has a top score of 93 not and it shows that he can use the long handle to good effect.

#2 Najam Shahzad (POR) – 8.5 credits

Najam Shahzad has been a key player for Portugal and fantasy users should pick him for the POR vs MAL match.

He has played 16 T20Is where he has racked up 299 runs at an average of 27.18 and a strike-rate of 27.18 and a strike-rate of 135.29, including a half-century. Shahzad has also picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.04.

#1 Fanyan Mughal (MAL) – 8.5 credits

Fanyan Mughal (Image Courtesy: ECN Cricket)

Fanyan Mughal will play for Malta and has numbers favoring him. In the T10 format, he has scored 1284 runs from 73 matches at an average of 27.91 and a strike rate of 184.48 with a top score of 79 not out.

Mughal has also racked up six half-centuries, making him a handy pick as captain and vice-captain for the POR vs MAL match.

