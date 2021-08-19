POR vs MAL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20I match - August 19th, 2021

Portugal will host a T20I Tri-Series featuring Malta and Gibraltar from August 19. The three sides will face each other twice in the series, with all games to be played in Albergaria, Portugal.

The first game of the series will be played between Portugal and Malta at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria. Both sides have talented players in their side and it provides a great opportunity for players to showcase their talents.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for the match between Portugal and Malta.

Bilal Muhammad is a young left-arm pace bowler from Malta. Bilal made his debut in the recently-concluded T20I series against Belgium and was impressive with both bat and ball. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for Malta with seven wickets to his name.

Batting lower down the order, Bilal scored 59 runs in four innings. Bilal swings the new ball upfront and is certainly a player to watch out for in the upcoming T20I tri-series.

#2 Waseem Abbas

Waseem Abbas is a right-arm fast bowler who represents Malta at the highest level. Abbas made his T20I debut in 2019 and has had a good run since then. He has played 10 T20Is so far and has picked up 13 wickets at an average of 18.53.

In the recently-concluded T20I series against Belgium, Abbas finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 11 wickets to his name. His best figures were 4/23, which came in the fourth game. Abbas will be eager to continue his rich form with the ball in the tri-series.

#1 Heinrich Gericke

Heinrich Gericke is a Maltese right-handed opening batsman, who keeps wickets for the nation. Gericke has impressed everyone since making his debut last year.

Gericke has played eight T20Is so far and averages 29 with the bat. He has scored 203 runs, including two half-centuries. Gericke's highest score of 91 came against Bulgaria in only his second game for Malta. The 42-year-old keeper-batsman will be eager to step up in the upcoming T20I series.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee