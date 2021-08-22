POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T20I Tri-Series, Match 6

Portugal will be up against Malta in the sixth match of the Portugal T20I tri-series at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal on Sunday.

Portugal have won their first two T20I matches and are currently placed at the top of the Portugal T20I tri-series points table. They beat Gibraltar by a humongous 96-run margin in their last match. Malta, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are placed just below their upcoming opponents in the standings. They won their last match against Gibraltar by four runs.

POR vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

POR XI

Najjam Shahzad (C), Mian Mehmood, Paulo Buccimazza (WK), Azhar Andani, Anthony Chambers, Amir Zaib, Imran Khan, Siraj Ullah Khadeem, Amandeep Singh, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan.

MAL XI

Bikram Arora (C), Zeeshan Khan, Sam Aquilina (WK), Samuel Stanislaus, Gopal Chaturvedi, Varun Prasath, Amar Sharma, Haroon Mughal, Justin Shaju, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas.

Match Details

POR vs MAL, Match 6, Portugal T20I tri-series

Date and Time: 22nd August 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Portugal.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gucherre Cricket Ground is a flat batting surface and we can expect another high-scoring game on Sunday. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 207 runs.

Today’s POR vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Paulo Buccimazza: Buccimazza is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs in this upcoming match. He can also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps

Batsmen

Zeeshan Khan: Khan has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 88 runs at a strike rate of 135.38. He can also play a big knock in today's match.

Anthony Chambers: Chambers has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Portugal in the ongoing series. He has scored 44 runs in two matches and can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Varun Prasath: Prasath has impressed everyone with his all-around performances in the series. He has scored 126 runs at a strike rate of close to 183 and picked up a wicket as well. Prasath is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Azhar Andani: Andani can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 146 runs in two matches, including his highest score of 100.

Bowlers

Bilal Muhammad: Muhammad has bowled pretty well so far this series. He has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of just 4.83 in three outings.

Junaid Khan: Khan has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in two matches. He is also the leading wicket-taker for Portugal in this ongoing series and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in POR vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath (MAL) - 204 points

Azhar Andani (POR) - 202 points

Bikram Arora (MAL) - 191 points

Najjam Shahzad (POR) - 176 points

Bilal Muhammad (MAL) - 169 points

Important Stats for POR vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Azhar Andani: 146 runs in 2 matches; SR - 156.98

Bikram Arora: 142 runs in 3 matches; SR - 114.51

Varun Prasath: 126 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 182.60 and ER - 12.83

Najjam Shahzad: 52 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 208.00 and ER - 7.25

Bilal Muhammad: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.83

POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T20I tri-series)

POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - Portugal T20I Tri-Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Paulo Buccimazza, Mian Mehmood, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Najjam Shahzad, Azhar Andani, Amir Zaib, Bikram Arora, Bilal Muhammad, Junaid Khan, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Amir Zaib. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora.

POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - Portugal T20I Tri-Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Paulo Buccimazza, Mian Mehmood, Zeeshan Khan, Anthony Chambers, Najjam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas, Siraj Ullah Khadeem.

Captain: Bikram Arora. Vice-captain: Amir Zaib.

Edited by Samya Majumdar