POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025, Match 5

The 5th match of the ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025 will see Portugal (POR) squaring off against Malta (MAL) at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst on Saturday, May 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Portugal have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match against Belgium by 5 wickets. Malta, on the other hand, have won none of their last two matches of the series.

These two teams recently played the second match, which was won by Portugal by a big margin of 8 wickets.

POR vs MAL Match Details

The 5th match of the ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025 will be played on May 31 at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst. The game is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POR vs MAL, 5th Match

Date and Time: 31st May 2025, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Stars Arena Hofstade, Zemst

Pitch Report

The pitch at Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Portugal and Belgium, where a total of 326 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

POR vs MAL Form Guide

POR - W W

MAL - L L

POR vs MAL Probable Playing XI

POR Playing XI

No injury updates

Carlos Nunes, Dhavalkumar Norotam, Francoise Stoman, Hardeep Khuttan, Jalpesh Vijay, Jeremy Martins, Juan Henri, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Machado, SharnGomes, Sherman Vaz

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Amar Sharma, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshit Patankar, David Marks, Imran Ameer, JamsheedKunnanchirakkal, Jaswinder Singh, Mehboob Ali, PriyanPushparajan, Rockey Dianish, Varun Prasath

POR vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Dianish

R Dianish is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. C Sudarsanan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Gomes

D Norotam and S Gomes are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Gomes is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 94 runs in the last two matches. I Ameer is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

P Pushparajan

M Ali and P Pushparajan are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. P Pushparajan will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. R Hashu is another good all-rounder for today's match. He has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

Bowlers

U Shantu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Shantu and J Singh. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. U Shantu will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. D Marks is another good bowler for today's match.

POR vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

P Pushparajan

P Pushparajan is one of the most crucial picks from Malta as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 38 runs in the last two matches.

R Hashu

R Hashu is one of the most crucial picks from the Portugal squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for POR vs MAL, 5th Match

P Pushparajan

M Ali

S Gomes

R Hashu

U Shantu

Portugal vs Malta Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Portugal vs Malta Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Dianish

Batters: S Gomes, D Norotam, I Ameer

All-rounders: M Ali, P Pushparajan, V Prasath, R Hashu

Bowlers: J Singh, D Marks, U Shantu

Portugal vs Malta Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Nunes

Batters: S Gomes, D Norotam, C Potgieter

All-rounders: M Ali, P Pushparajan, R Hashu

Bowlers: J Singh, U Shantu, F Stoman, J Henri

