POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T20I Tri-Series, Match 1

Portugal and Malta face each other in the first game of the T20I Tri-Series at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Thursday.

The Portuguese Cricket Federation is hosting the men’s T20I Tri-Series involving Portugal, Malta and Gibraltar. While Malta have played T20I cricket this year, it will be the first outing for Portugal since 2019. Malta will be favorites going into this contest. However, this is a bright opportunity for Portugal in terms of taking their cricket forward in the rankings.

POR vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

POR XI

Mian Mehmood, Arslan Ahmed, Imran Khan, Amandeep-Singh, Paulo Buccimaza, Anthony Chambers, Najjam Shahzad (c), Amir Zaib, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Rahul Bhardwaj.

MAL XI

Zeeshan Khan/Gopal Chaturvedi, Heinrich Gericke, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath Thamatharam, Bikram Arora, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Washeem Abbas, Muhammad Bilal, Ashok Bishnoi.

Match Details

POR vs MAL, Portugal T20I Tri-Series 2021

Date and Time: 19th August 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

This will be the first time that the Gucherre Cricket Ground hosts an international T20 game. While not a lot is known about the venue, it is expected to play neutral with equal assistance for both batsmen and bowlers. As it is tough to estimate a par score at this venue just yet, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first to get a fair idea of the wicket.

Today’s POR vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Gericke: Gericke was the leading run-scorer for Malta in their recent five-match T20I series against Belgium, which also included a half-century. Gericke is a flexible batsman who can bat at any position the team needs him to. He will be amongst the players to watch out for in today’s game.

Batsman

Samuel Stanislaus: Stansislaus has been one of the most prominent names in Malta's batting line-up. He was their second-highest run-scorer in the T20I series against Belgium. Stanislaus has 128 runs from eight games and is a vital pick in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounder

Najjam Shahzad: Shahzad is a key member of Portugal’s middle-order. He is expected to provide them with some stability with the bat. Shahzad is also likely to take the new ball for Portugal. Shahzad is known for his economical spells and can also pick up a few wickets.

Bowler

Washeem Abbas: Malta’s gun pacer is not only capable of picking up wickets but also keeping a check on the run flow. He was Malta’s leading wicket-taker in the T20I series against Belgium. Abbas is expected to carry forward his form and is a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in POR vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Heinrich Gericke (MAL)

Najjam Shahzad (POR)

Washeem Abbas (MAL)

Important Stats for POR vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Heinrich Gericke: 203 runs in 8 T20I innings

Washeem Abbas: 13 wickets in 10 T20I innings

Najjam Shahzad: 126 runs and 4 wickets in 4 T20I innings

POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arslan Ahmed, Heinrich Gericke, Mian Mehmood, Amandeep-Singh, Gopal Chaturvedi, Najjam Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Bikram Arora, Ashok Bishnoi, Junaid Khan, Washeem Abbas.

Captain: Najjam Shahzad. Vice-captain: Heinrich Gericke

POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Paulo Buccimaza, Heinrich Gericke, Mian Mehmood, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Najjam Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Bikram Arora, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Washeem Abbas.

Captain: Muhammad Bilal. Vice-captain: Washeem Abbas

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee