POR vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECI Portugal match - April 8th, 2023

Portugal and the Netherlands are set to lock horns in Match No. 1 of the ECI Portugal 2023. The match will take place on Saturday, April 8, at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

Portugal have a pretty strong squad at their disposal. They have a strong batting lineup, consisting of the likes of Conrad Greenshields and Najam Shahzad. They have a potent bowling unit as well.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have players with international experience. Aryan Dutt and Sebastiaan Braat have played a lot of international cricket and need to bring forth all their experience.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for POR vs NED contest.

Sebastiaan Braat (NED)

Sebastiaan Braat in action during an ECN match (PC: European Cricket Network)

Sebastiaan Braat has plenty of experience at the international level. Having already played nine T20Is for the Netherlands national cricket team, the 30-year-old knows how to step up in big matches.

The right-arm fast bowler has picked up nine wickets from six matches at an economy rate of nine. He is no mug with the bat, having scored 32 runs with a top score of an unbeaten 26.

Najam Shahzad (POR)

Najam Shahzad is more than a handy pick as captain. In ECS Portugal 2023, Shahzad was fourth on the list of leading run-scorers. He scored 268 runs from 10 innings at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 169.62.

He also scored three half-centuries, with a top score of 69. Shahzad showed that apart from being explosive, he is consistent as well. He also picked up five wickets in the tournament.

Najam will hold the key for his side and should either be the captain or vice-captain of your POR vs NED Dream11 team.

Conrad Greenshields (POR)

Conrad Greenshields is a key player for POR vs NED Dream11 match (PC: South Coast Register)

Conrad Greenshields had an outstanding campaign in the ECS Portugal last year. He finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. Greenshields scored 348 runs from 10 innings at an average of 87 with a top score of 90.

Most importantly, Greenshields played at a strike-rate of 224.51 with two half-centuries to show for his efforts. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 team and the most-suitable candidate to lead your team in the POR vs NED match.

