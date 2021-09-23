POR vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 16

Match 16 of the European Cricket Championship 2021 has Netherlands XI (NED-XI) taking on Portugal (POR) at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

The Dutch have been brilliant in the European Cricket Championship with a perfect record after five games. They will be looking to sustain their form and momentum at the expense of Portugal, who are all but out of contention for a top-two finish. With both teams eyeing a big win in this fixture, an exciting match beckons at Cartama Oval.

POR vs NED XI Probable Playing 11 Today

Victor Lubbers, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Seb Braat (c), Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Navjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian de Mey, Max Hoornweg and Ryan Klein

POR XI

Najjam Shahzad (c), Francoise Stoman (wk), Imran Khan, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh, Miguel Stoman and Azhar Andani

Match Details

POR vs NED XI, Match 16, Group B, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 23rd September 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Cartama Oval with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, but the batters will look to target the straight boundaries. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss. 100-110 should be a good total at the venue, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s POR vs NED XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Francoise Stoman: Francoise Stoman has shown glimpses of what he is capable of doing with the bat in hand. He is quite capable behind the stumps as well, making him a good option for this game.

Batsman

Musa Ahmad: Musa Ahmad batted lower down the order in the Netherlands' win over Hungary, but he is expected to return to the top order today. Given his form in the European Cricket Championship, one can bank on him delivering some quick runs for the Netherlands.

All-rounder

Clayton Floyd: Like Musa Ahmad, Floyd also batted out of position in the previous game and is expected to return to the top of the order today. Adding his useful spin in the middle overs only sweetens the deal as he stands out as a must-have player in your POR vs NED-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Junaid Khan: Junaid Khan has been Portugal's best bowler, picking up over eight wickets in the tournament so far. Junaid is also a decent bet with the bat and is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in POR vs NED XI Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd (NED XI) - 540 points

Julian de Mey (NED XI) - 360 points

Amir Zaib (POR) - 367 points

Important Stats for POR vs NED XI Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd: 178 runs and 7 wickets in 5 ECC 2021 matches

Musa Ahmad: 141 runs in 5 ECC 2021 matches

Seb Braat: 83 runs and 2 wickets in 5 ECC 2021 matches

POR vs NED XI Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

POR vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Stoman, A Zaib, M Ahmad, V Lubbers, S Gomes, C Floyd, S Braat, N Shahzad, J de Mey, J Khan and R Klein

Captain: C Floyd. Vice-captain: N Shahzad

POR vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Zulfiqar, A Zaib, M Ahmad, V Lubbers, S Gomes, C Floyd, I Khan, N Shahzad, J de Mey, J Khan and R Klein

Captain: C Floyd. Vice-captain: A Zaib

Edited by Samya Majumdar