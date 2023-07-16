POR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECI Hungary T10, Match 6

Portugal (POR) will be taking on Sweden (SWE) in the sixth match of the ECI Hungary T10 at the GB Oval in Szodliget, Hungary on Sunday, July 16. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the POR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both Portugal and Sweden have managed to win two of their three matches in the tournament so far. Sweden are currently at the top of the table due to a better net run rate than Portugal. The team that wins this match will move to the top of the table and hence the stage is set for a cracker of a contest.

POR vs SWE Match Details

The sixth match of the ECI Hungary T10 will be played on July 16 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The match will commence at 12.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: POR vs SWE, Match 6, ECI Hungary T10

Date and Time: July 16, 2023, Sunday; 12:45 pm IST.

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

POR vs SWE Probable Playing XIs

POR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

POR Probable Playing XIs

K Gholiya (wk), A Ikram, S Gomes, M Adnan, S Ghimire, F Stoman, M Siraj Nipo, A Rupu, J Khan-II, S Rahman, and N Shahzad.

SWE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SWE Probable Playing XI

S Ali, S Khan, S Ahmad, A Zar, S Rahmani, N Baluch, K Zahid, P Shukla, S Choudhry, Z Taqaqi, and Z Zahid.

POR vs SWE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Share Ali

Share Ali was in great form in the last match. His recent form makes him a brilliant pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - S Ghimire

Suman Ghimire has been in brilliant batting touch in this tournament. He has scored runs in all the matches so far and hence will be a prime pick for the match.

All-rounders - K Zahid

K Zahid can pick up points for his team in both innings of the match. He will be a very useful pick for this match.

Bowlers - N Shahzad

N Shahzad has been in doing a good job with the ball in the tournament. He has also contributed lower down the order and that makes him a very good choice for the match.

POR vs SWE match captain and vice-captain choices

Suman Ghimire

Suman Ghimire has been in brilliant batting form in this tournament. His consistency so far makes him a prime choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

N Shahzad

N Shazad has been doing a great job with the ball in the tournament. Adding to it is his decent batting contributions lower down the order. Thus Shahzad will be a pretty safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for POR vs SWE, Match 6

Share Ali

M Adnan

Suman Ghimire

K Zahid

N Shahzad

POR vs SWE Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders will be a good pick for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

POR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Head-to-head Team

POR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Share Ali, K Gholiya

Batters: S Ahmad, Suman Ghimire, M Adnan

All-rounders: K Zahid, S Rahmani, N Baluch, M Siraj Nipo

Bowlers: Z Taqawi, N Shahzad

POR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Grand League Team

POR vs SWE Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Share Ali, K Gholiya

Batters: S Ahmad, Suman Ghimire, M Adnan

All-rounders: K Zahid, S Rahmani, N Baluch, M Siraj Nipo

Bowlers: Z Taqawi, N Shahzad