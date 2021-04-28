Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs and most wickets until April 27 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Wednesday, April 28. The two semi-finals were played on Tuesday.

Malo put it across Oeiras by just a solitary run in the first semi-final of the Portugal T10 League 2021. They posted a score of 81/5 in their ten overs and restricted Oeiras to 80/8.

Najam Shahzad top-scored for Malo with a 32-run knock and was ably assisted by Jayesh Popat, who scored 19 runs. Conrad Greenshields, Shayaddur Rahman and Mohon M F Hussain picked up a wicket each for Oeiras.

Mohon M F Hussain (28 off 15) and Kuldeep Gholiya (17 off 10) tried their best but couldn't take Oeiras across the line. Zafar Ali and Mian Mehmood scalped a couple of wickets each for Malo.

Gorkha 11 defeated the Indian Royals by seven wickets in the other semi-final of the Portugal T10 League 2021. They chased down the 77-run target on the last ball of their innings.

Amandeep Singh (22) and Muhammad Saad (20) were the principal contributors for the Indian Royals. Madhukar Thapa and Md Siraj Nipo picked up three and two wickets respectively for Gorkha 11.

Suman Ghimire's 44-run knock helped Gorkha 11 achieve their target. Faisal Riaz, Jaswinder Kumar and Ishwar Singh took a wicket apiece for the Indian Royals.

Oeiras will face the Indian Royals in the third-place playoff match of the Portugal T10 League 2021. It will be followed by the title-decider between Gorkha 11 and Malo.

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Suman Ghimire of Gorkha 11 has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has smashed 246 runs in thirteen matches, with 44 being his top score. Ghimire's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 167.34, and are studded with 16 fours and 20 sixes.

Mian Mehmood of Malo has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 228 runs thus far, with 38 being his best effort. Mehmood has scored his runs at a strike rate of 115.73, and has struck 16 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has scored 223 runs so far, with 56 being his highest score. Andani has a slightly below-par strike rate of 116.14, and has struck 11 fours and 13 maximums.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Raghu Raman of Oporto Cricket Club, with 19 scalps, continues to be the highest wicket-taker of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He had a spell of 3/6 as his best performance and had a decent economy of 7.31.

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, with 18 scalps to his credit, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/3 and has an exceptional economy of 5.53.

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras and Chris Redhead of the Coimbra Knights have both picked up 15 wickets in the Portugal T10 League 2021 to date. The former is placed third due to his superior economy of 5.00, and he also has an unbelievable spell of 3/0 as his best returns.