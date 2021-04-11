Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 10 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its fifth day of action on April 10, with a couple of matches played on the day. Two other encounters are scheduled for Sunday, April 11.

Gorkha 11 and Malo, with six points apiece, are still perched atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. The two teams have both registered wins in three of their respective four encounters, with the former having a much superior net run rate.

Oeiras and Indian Royals have both won a couple and lost as many encounters. They follow the two table-toppers with four points each in their kitties.

Miranda Dragons are the only team yet to start their campaign in the Portugal T10 League 2021. They will play their first couple of matches on Monday, April 12.

Oporto Cricket Club and Coimbra Knights have been on the receiving end of both the matches the two teams have played thus far. They are yet to open their accounts in the tournament and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Following are the team standings after the fifth day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 -

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Imran Khan of Gorkha 11 continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has smashed 96 runs in four encounters, with 36 being his top score. Khan has an impressive strike rate of 174.54, and has struck four boundaries and ten sixes.

Krut Patel of Oeiras is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 93 runs to date, with 41 being his highest score. Patel's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 143.07, and are studded with ten fours and five sixes.

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 occupies the third spot on the highest run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 90 runs in four knocks, with his 54 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Andani has scored his runs at an acceptable strike rate of 140.62, with the help of four boundaries and seven maximums.

John Zinkus (30) and Premal Rajani (21) are Oporto Cricket Club's highest run-scorers in the two matches they have played.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sukhwinder Singh of the Indian Royals, with seven scalps, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 3/12 and a decent economy rate of 7.00.

The Gorkha 11 duo of Sripal Matta and Md Siraj Nipo are among a host of bowlers who have picked up five wickets apiece in the tournament thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Matta has a spell of 3/12 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.16. Nipo has 3/3 as his best return and has also conceded just 6.62 runs per over.

Raghu Raman (3) and Neil Charles (2) are Oporto Cricket Club's highest wicket-takers to date.